Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: Portland 9-15, Gonzaga 16-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the Gonzaga Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even though Pepperdine scored an imposing 89 points on Saturday, Portland still came out on top. The Pilots managed a 93-89 victory over the Waves. The win made it back-to-back wins for Portland.

Portland got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tyler Robertson out in front who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Robertson didn't help Portland's cause all that much against the Tigers on Thursday but the same can't be said for this matchup. Another player making a difference was Juan Sebastian Gorosito, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Gonzaga unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the Gaels by a score of 64-62. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Gonzaga has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Anton Watson, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Less helpful for Gonzaga was Nolan Hickman's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Pilots' victory bumped their record up to 9-15. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 16-6.

Portland ended up a good deal behind the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in January of 2023, losing 82-67. Thankfully for Portland, Julian Strawther (who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 40 points and 1 assist) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 26-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 26.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against Portland in the last 7 years.