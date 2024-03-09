Halftime Report

LMU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Portland.

LMU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

LMU Lions @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: LMU 12-18, Portland 11-20

How To Watch

What to Know

Portland has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the LMU Lions are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Portland will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though Portland has not done well against LMU recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Pilots came out on top against the Lions by a score of 70-60.

Portland got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Juan Sebastian Gorosito out in front who scored 26 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Gorosito has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Chris Austin, who scored 16 points along with five rebounds.

The Pilots' victory bumped their record up to 11-20. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-18 record this season.

Portland was able to grind out a solid victory over LMU in their previous matchup on Saturday, winning 70-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

LMU is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

LMU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.