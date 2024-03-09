Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Portland 11-20, San Fran. 22-9

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 12:30 a.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Portland has quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They and the San Fran. Dons are set to clash on Sunday at Orleans Arena in a West Coast postseason contest. Portland is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Even though Portland has not done well against LMU recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. The Pilots came out on top against the Lions by a score of 78-70. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Portland did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Portland to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tyler Robertson, who scored 22 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Juan Sebastian Gorosito was another key contributor, scoring 19 points along with five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored San Fran. last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 69-62 to the Broncos. San Fran. has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Despite their loss, San Fran. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ryan Beasley, who scored 18 points along with four steals and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Beasley is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight.

The Pilots' win bumped their record up to 12-20. As for the Dons, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 22-9 record this season.

Portland came up short against San Fran. when the teams last played back in January, falling 76-64. Can Portland avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.