Belmont is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-30 lead against Murray State.

If Belmont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 18-12 in no time. On the other hand, Murray State will have to make due with a 12-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Murray State Racers

Current Records: Belmont 17-12, Murray State 12-17

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Belmont Bruins and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at CFSB Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Belmont proved on Saturday. They strolled past the Bears with points to spare, taking the game 93-78.

Belmont's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Cade Tyson led the charge by shooting 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and almost dropping a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds. Tyson didn't help Belmont's cause all that much against the Bulldogs on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, who scored 24 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Racers earned a 80-68 victory over the Beacons on Saturday.

Murray State relied on the efforts of Nick Ellington, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, and JaCobi Wood, who scored 24 points. Wood is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

The Bruins are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-12 record this season. As for the Racers, they pushed their record up to 12-17 with that win, which was their third straight at home.

Belmont will be fighting an uphill battle on Wednesday as the experts have pegged them as the two-point underdog. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Belmont was able to grind out a solid win over the Racers in their previous meeting on February 7th, winning 69-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Belmont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Murray State is a slight 2-point favorite against Belmont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Belmont has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Murray State.