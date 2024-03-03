Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Indiana State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Murray State 51-39.

Indiana State entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Murray State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Indiana State Sycamores

Current Records: Murray State 12-18, Indiana State 25-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center -- Terre Haute, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.10

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Indiana State Sycamores and the Murray State Racers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 3rd at Hulman Center. Indiana State knows how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully the Racers like a good challenge.

Evansville typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Indiana State proved too difficult a challenge. They enjoyed a cozy 85-67 win over the Aces. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 19 more assists than your opponent, as Indiana State did.

Robbie Avila had a dynamite game for Indiana State, scoring 35 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Avila has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Larry, who scored eight points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Racers suffered a grim 83-61 defeat to the Bruins on Wednesday.

Rob Perry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 14 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Sycamores' victory bumped their record up to 25-5. As for the Racers, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-18.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Indiana State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-6 against the spread).

Indiana State was able to grind out a solid win over the Racers when the teams last played back in January, winning 72-63. Will Indiana State repeat their success, or do the Racers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 14-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Sycamores, as the game opened with the Sycamores as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Murray State.