Halftime Report
After a tough loss on the road their last time out, N.J. Tech looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 24-23 lead against Vermont. This match is far closer than the pair's previous matchup, which was decided by 21 points.
N.J. Tech came into the game with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Vermont Catamounts @ N.J. Tech Highlanders
Current Records: Vermont 18-5, N.J. Tech 5-15
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Wellness and Events Center -- Newark, New Jersey
What to Know
Vermont has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N.J. Tech Highlanders will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wellness and Events Center. Vermont's defense has only allowed 63.1 points per game this season, so the Highlanders' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Last Saturday, the Catamounts were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bearcats, taking the game 62-49.
Meanwhile, the Highlanders came up short against the Bearcats on Thursday and fell 75-66. N.J. Tech has not had much luck with the Bearcats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
The Catamounts are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-15 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Vermont just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their shots per game. It's a different story for N.J. Tech, though, as they've only made 39.3% of their shots this season. Given Vermont's sizable advantage in that area, the Highlanders will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Vermont shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 9-12 ATS record.
Odds
Vermont is a big 12-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Catamounts as a 13-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 133 points.
Series History
Vermont has won 8 out of their last 9 games against N.J. Tech.
- Jan 13, 2024 - Vermont 76 vs. N.J. Tech 55
- Mar 04, 2023 - Vermont 84 vs. N.J. Tech 57
- Feb 18, 2023 - Vermont 82 vs. N.J. Tech 80
- Jan 22, 2023 - Vermont 85 vs. N.J. Tech 69
- Mar 06, 2022 - Vermont 98 vs. N.J. Tech 59
- Feb 02, 2022 - Vermont 90 vs. N.J. Tech 67
- Jan 19, 2022 - Vermont 83 vs. N.J. Tech 57
- Dec 28, 2020 - N.J. Tech 81 vs. Vermont 80
- Dec 27, 2020 - Vermont 92 vs. N.J. Tech 78