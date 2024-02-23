Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, New Hamp. looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but New Hamp. is up 42-39 over the Highlanders.

If New Hamp. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-10 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with a 7-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ New Hamp. Wildcats

Current Records: N.J. Tech 7-17, New Hamp. 14-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the N.J. Tech Highlanders and the New Hamp. Wildcats are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Lundholm Gym. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact N.J. Tech found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 69-55 to the Bearcats. N.J. Tech has not had much luck with the Bearcats recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats lost to the Catamounts on the road by a decisive 70-54 margin on Thursday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points New Hamp. has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, New Hamp. struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Highlanders have traveled a rocky road recently having lost nine of their last 12 games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-17 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 14-10.

N.J. Tech will be fighting an uphill battle on Thursday as the experts have pegged them as the 11-point underdog. This contest will be their 13th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-8 against the spread).

N.J. Tech came up short against the Wildcats when the teams last played back in January, falling 70-62. Can N.J. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

New Hamp. is a big 11-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

New Hamp. has won 4 out of their last 5 games against N.J. Tech.