UMBC and N.J. Tech have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. UMBC has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N.J. Tech 46-24.

If UMBC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-13 in no time. On the other hand, N.J. Tech will have to make due with a 4-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

N.J. Tech Highlanders @ UMBC Retrievers

Current Records: N.J. Tech 4-14, UMBC 6-13

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the N.J. Tech Highlanders are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

UMBC and New Hamp. couldn't quite live up to the 169.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Retrievers took a 64-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UMBC has scored all season.

Meanwhile, N.J. Tech's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 70-55 bruising from the Bulldogs. N.J. Tech has struggled against Bryant recently, as their contest on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Retrievers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they bumped their record down to 4-14 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Looking ahead to Saturday, UMBC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep UMBC's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs N.J. Tech over their last five matchups.

UMBC was able to grind out a solid win over N.J. Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 72-63. Will UMBC repeat their success, or does N.J. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

UMBC is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N.J. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153 points.

UMBC has won 4 out of their last 7 games against N.J. Tech.