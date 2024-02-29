Halftime Report

Bucknell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are way out in front with a 45-26 lead over Loyola Maryland.

If Bucknell keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-18 in no time. On the other hand, Loyola Maryland will have to make due with a 6-24 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Loyola Maryland Greyhounds

Current Records: Bucknell 11-18, Loyola Maryland 6-23

How To Watch

What to Know

Loyola Maryland will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Reitz Arena. Loyola Maryland is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.

The matchup between Loyola Maryland and the Terriers on Sunday hardly resembled the 60-58 effort from their previous meeting. The Greyhounds fell just short of the Terriers by a score of 82-79. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Loyola Maryland in their matchups with the Terriers: they've now lost six in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jordan Stiemke, who scored 23 points. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. The team also got some help courtesy of Alonso Faure, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Bucknell can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They walked away with a 54-41 victory over the Black Knights.

Bucknell's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ian Motta, who scored ten points along with two steals, and Josh Bascoe, who scored 11 points. Bascoe didn't help Bucknell's cause all that much against the Eagles back in January but the same can't be said for this game.

The Greyhounds' defeat dropped their record down to 6-23. As for the Bison, their win bumped their record up to 11-18.

While only Bucknell took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking Loyola Maryland against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a seven-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Loyola Maryland ended up a good deal behind the Bison in their previous matchup back in January, losing 67-52. Will Loyola Maryland have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Bucknell is a slight 1-point favorite against Loyola Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Bucknell has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Loyola Maryland.