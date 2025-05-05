The second round is set in the 2025 NBA playoffs, and action continues Monday with a pair of Game 1s: Celtics vs. Knicks in the East and Thunder vs. Nuggets in the West. Eight teams remain in the playoff bracket as the first round wrapped up Sunday night with the Warriors eliminating the Rockets with a Game 7 road win. The full schedule is set for the second round, which began on Sunday with the Pacers upsetting the Cavaliers in Game 1 of their series. The second round could run through Tuesday, May 20.

The Warriors advanced to face the Timberwolves in the second round, setting up a rare No. 6 vs. No. 7 matchup. The East, meanwhile, saw its top four seeds all advance into the second round.

The Thunder and reigning champion Celtics are both favored to reach the NBA Finals. The Thunder have -175 odds to win the West, while the Celtics are a -145 favorite in the East, per DraftKings.

We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.

2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today

All times Eastern

Monday, May 5

Game 1: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 1: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, May 6

Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Wednesday, May 7

Game 2: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max

Game 2: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Thursday, May 8

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max

Friday, May 9

Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Saturday, May 10

Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 3: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo

Sunday, May 11

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo

Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Monday, May 12

Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Game 4: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Tuesday, May 13

*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Wednesday, May 14

*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD

*Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD

Thursday, May 15

*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 6: Nuggets vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD

Friday, May 16

*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Sunday, May 18

*Game 6: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD

*Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD

Monday, May 19

*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max

Tuesday, May 20

*Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo

Key dates for 2025 NBA playoffs