The second round is set in the 2025 NBA playoffs, and action continues Monday with a pair of Game 1s: Celtics vs. Knicks in the East and Thunder vs. Nuggets in the West. Eight teams remain in the playoff bracket as the first round wrapped up Sunday night with the Warriors eliminating the Rockets with a Game 7 road win. The full schedule is set for the second round, which began on Sunday with the Pacers upsetting the Cavaliers in Game 1 of their series. The second round could run through Tuesday, May 20.
The Warriors advanced to face the Timberwolves in the second round, setting up a rare No. 6 vs. No. 7 matchup. The East, meanwhile, saw its top four seeds all advance into the second round.
The Thunder and reigning champion Celtics are both favored to reach the NBA Finals. The Thunder have -175 odds to win the West, while the Celtics are a -145 favorite in the East, per DraftKings.
We'll be with you every step of the way as the competition marches on. Below is the schedule for the 2025 NBA playoffs.
2025 NBA playoffs schedule, games today
All times Eastern
Monday, May 5
Game 1: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 1: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, May 6
Game 2: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Wednesday, May 7
Game 2: Celtics vs. Knicks, 7 p.m., TNT/Max
Game 2: Thunder vs. Nuggets, 9:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Thursday, May 8
Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., TNT/Max
Friday, May 9
Game 3: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 3: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Saturday, May 10
Game 3: Knicks vs. Celtics, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 3: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. ABC/fubo
Sunday, May 11
Game 4: Nuggets vs. Thunder, 3:30 p.m., ABC/fubo
Game 4: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Monday, May 12
Game 4: Knicks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Game 4: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 10 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Tuesday, May 13
*Game 5: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Wednesday, May 14
*Game 5: Celtics vs. Knicks, Time/TV TBD
*Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, Time/TV TBD
Thursday, May 15
*Game 6: Pacers vs. Cavaliers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 6: Nuggets vs. Thunder, Time/TV TBD
Friday, May 16
*Game 6: Knicks vs. Celtics, 8 p.m., ESPN/fubo
Sunday, May 18
*Game 6: Warriors vs. Timberwolves, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Cavaliers vs. Pacers, Time/TV TBD
*Game 7: Thunder vs. Nuggets, Time/TV TBD
Monday, May 19
*Game 7: Celtics vs. Knicks, 8 p.m., TNT/Max
Tuesday, May 20
*Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m., ESPN/fubo