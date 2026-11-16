Since opening up 0-4, the Miami Heat have slowly, quietly, been finding their way into the light. It initially came against weaker opponents, with wins over the Pacers, Clippers, Jazz and Kings getting them back near .500. But these back-to-back wins over Cleveland (on Friday) and Detroit (on Saturday) put a real stamp on this stretch. After all the panic, Miami has won seven of nine and is tied for the East's No. 4 seed entering this week.

How have they turned things around? Let's take a look at four major reasons.

1. Giannis and Bam are on fire

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo have combined for 128 points, 42 rebounds and 17 assists on 72% shooting over these last two wins. The concerns over their offensive fit -- as relative non-shooters who operate largely in the same spots -- have quieted, but also a good bit of this production is coming independent of one another as Erik Spoelstra is staggering their minutes between the start of each half and fourth-quarter closing time.

With shooters all around, Adebayo and Antetokounmpo are free to attack maximum interior space and exploit soft midrange spots, which has been the bread and butter of this run.

As pointed out by Couper Moorhead of NBA.com, the Heat face more drop-coverage defense (when the big who's guarding the ball screener falls back toward the rim rather than stepping up to the level of the screen or even higher to contest the shooter coming off the screen) than any other offense in the league. That's because nobody fears Miami's pull-up 3-point shooters, and because Giannis and Bam are such forceful attackers of the rim.

The soft spot is in between, outside the restricted circle but inside the 3-point line, or even better inside the free-throw line. It's the dreaded midrange zone, where defenses are happy to, concede shots to players like Giannis and Bam, and right now they are both knocking these supposedly inefficient looks down at ridiculous rates.

Shot zone Bam Adebayo Giannis Antetokounmpo 3-10 feet 75.7% 65.5% In Paint (non-restricted) 74% 62.3%

These are by far career-high percentages for both guys, and they are coming on career-high frequencies from these zones (over 30% of their total shot attempts in the 3-10 range). Over these last nine games, Giannis is a scorching 22 for 33 from 10-19 feet while Adebayo -- who has also been the best post scorer in the league at 1.26 PPP on 4.8 post-ups per game -- is 30 for 44 from 5-14 feet.

They are absolutely wearing these outer-paint shots out, and if defenses keep with the drop coverage, these shots are likely to remain consistently available. It's not to say they'll keep making them at this rate, of course. But to have established these go-zones is a big step for Miami's half-court offense, because we all know how dangerous they are in the open floor as the highest-frequency and second-highest-scoring transition team.

Now add in the fact that Miami kills teams on the glass with Giannis and Bam on the court (over these last nine, they are grabbing 78.7 percent of all available defensive rebounds and 37.8% of all offensive rebounds, both of which would lead the league), and in the turnover battle, and what you have is a Heat team that is getting a lot more true shot attempts than its opponents (almost 10 more per 100 possessions).

That is everything in today's possession-obsessed NBA. Get up more shots than your opponent by generating second-chance opportunities on the offensive boards and by creating more turnovers than you cough up, and you're in a good spot. Make those extra shots at the rate Miami is right now, and you're almost unbeatable.

2. Davion Mitchell breakout

Mitchell has gone from a guy perhaps playing to stay in the league, or at least in an NBA rotation, to a current top-three Most Improved Player candidate at FanDuel (+900). He's blowing his previous production away.

By the Numbers PPG APG FG% 3PT% Career average 8.2 4.1 45.5% 35.9% 2026-27 season 16.8 9.2 50% 41.8%

The Heat are a low-volume pick-and-roll team for the same reasons they're a prime candidate for drop coverage: They don't have those kinds of pull-up shooters. Mitchell can punish drops with pull-up 3s on occasion (8 for 20 so far, per Synergy), but more importantly he's the one most often hitting Bam and Giannis in those soft-pocket midrange spots we talked about -- in addition to the rim rolls, cuts and kick-out 3s that open up as he breaches the paint, often in transition.

Of Mitchell's 119 assists so far, 55 have gone to Giannis and Bam, and he has directly set up a 3-point make 37 times. Those 9.2 assists per game lead the league among qualified players, and the 257 points his assists have generated rank second only to Trae Young's 260, per PBP Stats. Young is making $49 million this year. Mitchell is making $12 million.

Then there is the shooting. Mitchell has steadily improved from range throughout his career, but this season he's on fire at 43% on catch-and-shoot 3s, per Synergy, as part of Miami's spacing around Bam and Giannis. We saw all of Mitchell's tools in his 22-point/17-assist masterpiece against Cleveland.

3. Klay Thompson is far from done

Thompson isn't the player he was in his prime. His defense has especially declined, and he's not going to be putting up any more 37-point quarters. But he's still a sniper.

NBA Washed Meter: Which late-30s (and older) stars still got it? And who's on the decline? Sam Quinn

Thompson is splashing 42% on almost 10 3s a game, and his 48 total 3-pointers rank third league-wide, and his 15.3 PPG are the most he's averaged since leaving Golden State. He's been especially hot of late, averaging 20 PPG on 48/45 shooting splits over his last seven games.

Over the last seven games, Miami is plus-11.7 with Thompson on the court and minus-3.7 when he's off. That's the best split on the team. The starting lineup of Mitchell, Bam, Giannis, Thompson and Pelle Larsson (who has been big in this turnaround, too, since his promotion to the first five), the Heat are outscoring opponents by 23 points per 100 possessions, and Thompson has been particularly effective playing alongside Giannis. With those two on the court as Bam rests, Miami is drumming teams by 31.6 points per 100, per Databallr.

4. Opponent shooting coming back to earth

Miami's defense was expected to be a strength, and when people looked up and saw a bottom-barrel rating, it was jarring. Some of that, if not most of it, could be attributed to inordinately hot shooting by their opponents, which wasn't likely to continue. And indeed it hasn't.

Through the first seven games, Miami opponents were shooting 41.8% from 3 and 50% from the midrange, per Cleaning the Glass. That made for a 58.7 effective field-goal percentage, despite Miami's defense registering a top-three expected eFG% (52.9) based on the shots they were surrendering, per Cleaning the Glass.

Translation: the Heat were, and are, forcing generally inefficient shots, but to start the year those shots were going in at a rate of almost 6% better than expected. That was the worst, or unluckiest, mark in the league, however you want to look at it.

Cut to this four-game win streak, over which opponents are down to 35.2% from 3 with a 53.9 eFG% against an expected 54%, per CTG. That's in part because Miami has cut the number of wide-open 3s (nearest defender at least six feet away) it was allowing to start the year almost in half (to start, they were surrendering 16 wide-open 3s every night, but over this four-game winning streak they are down to 9.1, stingiest in the league). Even better, their opponents have come down from a 45.5% conversion rate on those wide-open 3s to 40%.

All of which is to say, Miami's opponent shooting is coming back to earth. Hot shooting can render any defense helpless, but over time, if you're forcing a team into tough shots from tough spots, the averages are going to swing back your way eventually. Miami is starting to see that happen.