The fourth annual NBA Cup is officially nearing its climax. On Friday, the group stage of the league's attempt at a marquee, regular-season tournament concluded with four teams advancing to the knockout round in each conference: the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies in the West alongside the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks in the East.

The eight higher seeds (Dallas, Portland, Detroit and Atlanta) will now host quarterfinal games. In the past, the semifinal and championship games were each held in Las Vegas, but the tournament structure is slightly different this time around. This year, higher seeds will instead host semifinal games from their home venues before the final game is played at Butler University's Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Here's what the bracket looks like entering the quarterfinals:

NBA

For now, though, let's look back at the group stage that was and crown some winners and losers.

Winners: Western Conference surprises

One of the defining trends in the early history of the NBA Cup has been its use as a staging ground for breakout teams. It was how Tyrese Haliburton announced his arrival as a superstar for the Indiana Pacers in 2023. The Houston Rockets spiritually ended their lottery run in the 2024 edition, reaching the semifinals and pushing the Oklahoma City Thunder to the brink before earning a No. 2 seed. Last year, the New York Knicks won their first major trophy in over five decades in the NBA Cup before, obviously, winning the bigger trophy in June.

Sure enough, we have plenty of candidates for this year's annual NBA Cup surprise. With apologies to the Hawks, the three best choices all come from the West:

Cooper Flagg, still a teenager in only his second NBA season, led the Mavericks to the only undefeated record of the group stage.

The Grizzlies, a year removed from picking No. 3 overall, have advanced while having the NBA's fourth-best overall record.

The Trail Blazers won arguably the hardest group in the field with a coach (Micah Nori) on a year-to-year contract and a star offseason addition (Ja Morant) who missed the entire group stage.

Combined, these three preseason afterthoughts have a 40-19 record. At least one of them will be in the semifinal, and one of them may yet represent the West at Hinkle. The annual NBA Cup breakout tradition is alive and well this year.

Loser: New York Knicks

We have a breakout team every year, but we also have a disappointed victor. The Los Angeles Lakers won in 2023 and missed the knockout stage in 2024. The same was true for the Milwaukee Bucks a year later, and now, the New York Knicks keep up the streak. It will be at least another year before we see a repeat winner of the NBA Cup, and it hurts that much more for the Knicks because they became the first team in league history to hoist both the NBA Cup and the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the same season a year ago. Now, even if they repeat in June, they won't retain that distinction as the season's double champion.

Winner: San Antonio Spurs

We've covered three of our four Western Conference knockout stage participants. The fourth is, obviously, the highest-profile and the heavy favorite. True, the San Antonio Spurs have already lost a Cup game to Portland, and Dallas pushed San Antonio to the brink in a regular-season game a few weeks ago.

But come on. It would be hard not to view this bracket as enormously favorable to San Antonio. The three best teams in the Western Conference outside of San Antonio are almost universally agreed to be the Lakers, Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves. All three of them are out. The Thunder were ravaged by injuries before the group stage even began, and New York, San Antonio's kryptonite, couldn't take care of business in the East's toughest group. The Spurs lost the Cup final a year ago. If they don't hoist the trophy this time around, it should be viewed as a real disappointment.

Loser: Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers fans have been sensitive to the idea that they haven't played anyone so far this season, but the numbers bear it out. Entering Friday's clash with San Antonio, the Lakers had played the third-easiest schedule by opponents' winning percentage this deep into a season in NBA history, according to Nate Duncan. The Cup was therefore a chance to debunk that narrative.

Instead, the Lakers blew a 20-point lead to San Antonio on Friday, and will therefore miss out on the chance at marquee wins that the knockout stage would have provided. Had their schedule shaken out slightly more favorably, they easily could have advanced despite Friday's loss. Alas, they drew the Golden State Warriors early, before Stephen Curry had gotten injured, and lost that game. So even with a win over group winner Portland, the Lakers will be watching the final from home.

Winner: Boston Celtics

The Celtics and Hawks lucked out with the easiest group in the field. Joining them in East Group C were the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets. Combined, those teams are 17-37. Atlanta won the group with a one-point 87-86 victory over Boston on Friday. It didn't matter. Why? Because the Celtics fattened up against the rest of their group to the tune of three wins by a combined 68 points. That made them a runaway Eastern Conference wild card winner off point differential. Meanwhile, the contenders in East Group B beat each other up so badly that only Philadelphia, the group winner, could advance. You know what they say: it's better to be lucky than good.

Loser: The group stage of the NBA Cup

The knockout stage of the NBA Cup has, by and large, been a success so long as you attach the reasonable standards that should come with such a new event. The games are competitive. The players care about the prize money, if not for themselves, then for their less wealthy younger and teammates on two-way deals. Single-elimination basketball is almost always fun.

So why are we wasting a month on a group stage that nobody cares about? The dates are completely arbitrary: Fridays for most of November, until randomly taking over most of Thanksgiving week? The courts -- especially the louder reds and yellows -- are generally eyesores. This should have been a marquee week for the NBA. Cup stakes aside, the matchups were great on paper and delivered on the court. Instead, the Cup was a national afterthought in a week filled with NFL drama.

The single-elimination games are what we all want. Eventually, the door to getting them will crack open. Once the NBA expands to 32 teams -- presumably in the somewhat near future -- there is a path to a five-round, single-elimination tournament. Introducing losers brackets after each round could ensure everyone plays the same number of games and would come with the added benefit of allowing each of the league's teams to place somewhere specific between No. 1 and No. 32, creating an easy, universal tiebreaker for the end of the season. The matchups would feel far more intentional if seeding was based on the prior season's regular-season standings.

It's an easy set of fixes. It isn't accessible to the league yet because there just aren't enough teams to implement them. That's almost certainly going to change in the years to come. Until then, it feels as though we're witnessing the prototype NBA Cup. The real event, the one that can hopefully mimic some of the drama college basketball gives us every March, can be born after the league expands.