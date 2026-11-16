The Houston Rockets improved to 11-3 on the season with a 147-119 beatdown of the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

While Houston is no stranger to an offensive explosion, ranking second in the NBA this season in offensive rating (121.2), the 147 points scored on Sunday were 12 more than they've scored in a game this season. It was a balanced scoring effort as a team, as six players reached double figures and three scored at least 25 points -- including Tari Eason off the bench.

That 25-point performance represents a new season high for Eason -- his previous best was a 19-point effort against the Hawks -- as he went 10 for 14 from the field and 3 of 5 from 3-point range in 30 minutes off the bench. That effort earned Eason the honor of the walk-off TV interview, during which he gave a brutally honest (and hilarious) answer for why he was able to set a new season high and do so efficiently.

"Shit, the Wizards, for real. It was them," Eason said.

A+ work here, no notes. Eason could've puffed out his chest after beating up on the Wizards or complimented his teammates for allowing him to get in a rhythm, but instead chose the honest route rarely taken by players in a post-game interview and simply admitted that anyone could get buckets on Washington.

The Wizards are not the worst defense in the NBA -- that honor belongs to the Chicago Bulls -- but they are 25th in defensive rating and certainly do not boast very many elite defenders. Clearly, Eason didn't feel like he was doing anything special or out of the ordinary on Sunday night on his way to 25 points off the bench, and gave credit where it was due to the other team.

Unfortunately for the Wizards, it is not credit they'd like to take, and this feels like the kind of (earned) disrespect that should light some kind of fire under Washington.