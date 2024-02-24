Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Stetson and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Kennesaw State.

Stetson came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Stetson Hatters

Current Records: Kennesaw State 15-13, Stetson 17-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Kennesaw State Owls and the Stetson Hatters are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Edmunds Center. Stetson is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Kennesaw State in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

FGCU typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Kennesaw State proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 74-67 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Stetson's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They took a 83-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Royals. Stetson didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Owls' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-13. As for the Hatters, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 17-11.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Kennesaw State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. However, it's not like Stetson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Kennesaw State strolled past the Hatters in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 88-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kennesaw State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Stetson is a slight 2-point favorite against Kennesaw State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hatters as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

Series History

Kennesaw State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Stetson.