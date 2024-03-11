Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head last Saturday was close, and so far it looks like that's how Idaho State and N. Colorado will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Idaho State leads 33-30 over N. Colorado.

Idaho State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ N. Colorado Bears

Current Records: Idaho State 12-19, N. Colorado 19-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals and the N. Colorado Bears are set to clash at 10:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. Idaho State is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Idaho State earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Saturday. They came out on top against the Lumberjacks by a score of 68-60.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Idaho State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brayden Parker, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Miguel Tomley, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears earned a 82-74 win over the Lumberjacks on Monday. The over/under was set at 156.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bengals' victory bumped their record up to 13-19. As for the Bears, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 19-12.

Idaho State is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Idaho State couldn't quite finish off N. Colorado in their previous matchup last Saturday and fell 81-79. Can Idaho State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

N. Colorado is a 3.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.