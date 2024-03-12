Halftime Report

Weber State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against Montana State.

Weber State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Weber State Wildcats

Current Records: Montana State 14-17, Weber State 20-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Montana State and Weber State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2021, but not for long. The Montana State Bobcats and the Weber State Wildcats are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Idaho Central Arena in a Big Sky postseason contest. Montana State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 6.5-point favorite Wildcats.

Last Monday, Montana State's game was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Wildcats. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 15 more assists than your opponent, as Montana State did.

The Bobcats' win bumped their record up to 14-17. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 20-11.

Montana State beat Weber State 76-64 when the teams last played on Monday. The rematch might be a little tougher for Montana State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Weber State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Weber State and Montana State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.