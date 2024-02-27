College basketball players from the 2019 signing class, who are now in their fifth season, have participated in a historic transformation. They enrolled before players were allowed to profit off their name, image and likeness and before transfer restrictions were loosened in a way that brought seismic change to the sport. They also endured the COVID-19 pandemic and benefitted from the extra season of eligibility that it brought.

Some players they enrolled with are now multi-year NBA veterans, while some of their other peers are now on their third, fourth or fifth college stop. Others simply decided that four years of college basketball was enough. The universe that the Class of 2019 entered when they signed their national letters of intent looks nothing like the one they now inhabit.

But through it all, a crop of them have remained at the same school, spurning the transfer portal's allure and demonstrating a sense of loyalty that is rare in today's game. Sometimes, that loyalty has come amid coaching changes, conference realignment and other extenuating factors that might have caused other players to look elsewhere.

In honor of their commitment, here is a look at college basketball's loyalty All-Americans. All have spent at least five years at the same school and are shining in the 2023-24 season.

First Team

Armando Bacot | North Carolina | C | 6-11

14.6 PPG | 10.3 RPG | 1.7 BPG

Bacot is college basketball's quintessential journeyman. Ranked a five-star prospect in the Class of 2019 by the 247Sports Composite, he immediately filled a starting role for the Tar Heels and has been a mainstay in the lineup ever since. Fellow McDonald's All-Americans from his class such as Anthony Edwards and Cole Anthony are already in their fourth season in the NBA. But as a traditional big man, Bacot's game is better suited for the college ranks, where he's been able to rake in NIL earnings while setting numerous school records with one of college basketball's most storied programs.

Eric Dixon | Villanova | PF | 6-8

16.0 PPG | 6.3 RPG | 34.5% 3PT

Dixon entered Villanova with a class that also featured Justin Moore and Chris Arcidiacono, both of whom are also still playing. Among the other signees was Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who is now in his third NBA season. The fifth-year guys at Villanova have seen a lot, including the retirement of Jay Wright. Through it all, Dixon has been a steadying presence.

Anton Watson | Gonzaga | F | 6-8

14.8 PPG | 7.4 RPG | 60.1% FG

Watson's scoring average has jumped each season, as have his contributions as a rebounder and offensive facilitator. If the bubbly Bulldogs are going to extend their streak of NCAA Tournament appearances to 25, Watson will need to come up big in the season's final few weeks.

Boo Buie | Northwestern | G | 6-2

18.9 PPG | 5.2 APG | 41.3% 3PT

Buie will end his career as Northwestern's all-time scoring leader. He is a shot-making guru with a knack for coming up big in clutch situations. Buie's leadership has the Wildcats on track to reach consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history.

Isaiah Stevens | Colorado State | G | 6-0

16.4 PPG | 7.4 APG | 46.5% 3PT

Stevens has averaged double figures for all five seasons of his Colorado State career and has led the Mountain West in assists the past two years. He is among 30 players on the Naismith Trophy Midseason team and has the Rams projected as a No. 4 seed for the NCAA Tournament in Jerry Palm's Bracketology.

Dajuan Harris is seeking another national title with Kansas. USATSI

Second Team

Branden Carlson | Utah | C | 7-0

16.5 PPG | 7.0 RPG | 1.5 BPG

Carlson is under-appreciated nationally because Utah hasn't played in the NCAA Tournament during his career. But he's been a towering force in the Pac-12 for half a decade, starting as a freshman and immediately making an impact as a rim protector. Over the years, he's become more of a focal point for the offense, even expanding his game to the 3-point range over the past two seasons. The Utes are projected as one of the "Last 4 in" the projected NCAA Tournament field, which could finally give Carlson a chance to shine on the national stage.

J'Wan Roberts | Houston | F | 6-7

9.3 PPG | 7.1 RPG | 56.5% FG

There are more significant statistical producers who fit the criteria. But considering his prominent role on an elite team, Roberts deserves the recognition. He's a rugged defender and rebounder with an efficient offensive game. After redshirting his first year and serving as a role player for the next two seasons, he's blossomed into an integral part of the lineup for a national title contender over the past two years.

Enrique Freeman | Akron | F | 6-7 | Jr.

18.3 PPG | 13.0 RPG | 1.4 BPG

Freeman rates as the best defender in the MAC by a significant margin, according to evanmiya.com. It makes sense considering he's a former MAC Defensive Player of the Year. He's also the league's leading rebounder and the leading scorer for an Akron team with a great shot to claim an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Trey Calvin | Wright State | G | 6-0

19.7 PPG | 4.3 APG | 41.8% 3PT

Calvin averaged just 4.8 points per game and didn't log a start during his freshman season in 2019-20. Now, he is one of the best players in the Horizon League. His 3-point shooting mark is a career-best, and he also leads the Raiders in assists.

Dajuan Harris | Kansas | G | 6-1

8.3 PPG | 6.5 APG | 1.5 SPG

Harris redshirted in 2019-20, came off the bench the following season and then stepped into the starting role in 2021-22 as the Jayhawks won the national title. He's picked up his scoring a bit over the past two seasons but remains a pass-first point guard and menacing perimeter defender. Harris could still play another season of college basketball.

Third Team

N'Faly Dante | Oregon | C | 6-11

15.1 PPG | 8.5 RPG | 1.8 BPG

Dante's five years at Oregon have been marred by injury. But the former five-star prospect is thriving over the past month for a Ducks team that is clinging to NCAA Tournament aspirations. He's a physical force in the paint who has stood the test of time in a program that has cycled through numerous highly touted bigs in recent years.

Malik Hall | Michigan State | F | 6-7

12.9 PPG | 5.4 RPG | 54.5% FG

Hall is having the best season of his career, shooting 54.5% from the floor for the Spartans. The versatile forward is averaging 20 points and 7.2 rebounds on 64.9% shooting over Michigan State's last five games. It has taken a while, but things finally seem to be clicking for Hall as he tries to help the Spartans keep their streak of 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances alive.

Isaiah Crawford | Louisiana Tech | F | 6-6

16.3 PPG | 2.1 SPG | 1.8 BPG

Crawford is shooting 41.4% from 3-point range while collecting 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. With a versatile physical frame and diverse game, don't be shocked if he gets a look from NBA franchises. Louisiana Tech has a good chance to claim Conference USA's automatic NCAA Tournament bid, which could further enhance his profile.

Hunter Cattoor | Virginia Tech | G | 6-3

13.7 PPG | 1.8 APG | 42.4% 3PT

Cattoor has shot better than 40% from 3-point range on at least four attempts per game for all five seasons of his Virginia Tech career. That's remarkable consistency. This season, he's also shooting 89.7% from the free-throw line and is the No. 2 scorer for the Hokies.

Bryce Pope | UC-San Diego | G | 6-3

18.1 PPG | 4.0 RPG | 1.7 APG

The latest example of Pope's wizardry came Saturday, when he scored 32 points on 11 of 19 shooting in a 92-88 win over UC Irvine that carried major implications in the Big West title race. Pope has been with the Tritons for their entire tenure as a Division I program and should still have another season of eligibility since he redshirted during his first year on campus.

Honorable Mention

Elijah Pepper (UC-Davis), Donta Scott (Maryland), Tyler Wahl (Wisconsin), Justin Moore (Villanova), Jaylin Williams (Auburn), Chase Hunter (Clemson), Matt Balanc (Quinnipiac), Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee), Santiago Vescovi (Tennessee), Terrell Burden (Kennesaw State), Trevin Knell (BYU), Mason Gillis (Purdue), Brock Cunningham (Texas), Spencer Jones (Stanford), Max Rice (Boise State), Patrick McCaffery (Iowa), Nick Caldwell (Southeastern Louisiana), Tyler Stephenson-Moore (Stony Brook), Shykeim Phillips (UNC Wilmington), Keegan Records (Colgate), Ryan Moffatt (Colgate), Kyle Rode (Liberty), Shamar Wright (SIU-Edwardsville), Lamar Wright (SIU-Edwardsville), Blake Lampman (Oakland), Marcus Foster (Furman), Keyshaun Langley (UNC Greensboro), Kobe Langley (UNC Greensboro), Max Fiedler (Rice), Greg Tribble (Akron), Cameron Brown (St. Joseph's), Donovan Gregory (Appalachian State), Julien Wooden (James Madison).