Fairly evaluating coaching performance externally is almost impossible. What we see represents only a small percentage of what NBA head coaches do. The Washington Wizards spent the past three seasons tanking about as nakedly as any team in basketball. Maybe there was something they saw internally that convinced them that Brian Keefe deserved to start this season as their head coach.

If they did, it just wasn't visible to all of us on the outside. The tanking-era Wizards really didn't have redeeming qualities. In Keefe's two full seasons on the job, the Wizards ranked 29th and 30th on offense, 28th and 30th on defense, 29th and 30th in rebounding rate and 24th and 26th in turnover rate. Again, his rosters were built to lose, but up until this season, that was true for several teams. Plenty of coaches have still managed to establish cultures and points of emphasis during those dark periods.

Wizards fire Brian Keefe: Washington moves on from coach amid stretch of 10 losses in 13 games Robby Kalland

Take Jordi Fernandez with the Brooklyn Nets. He's never had a real roster. There's little doubt that he's a real, NBA-quality head coach. He has had areas of success, including multiple stretches of elite defense. His teams take a lot of 3s. They play aggressive defensive coverages. The outline of a playing style that should be successful when the roster improves is there.

That was just never the case in Washington. The tanking-era Wizards had nothing to hang their hat on, no small areas of success that could scale with better players. They were just terrible, often in embarrassing fashion. Bam Adebayo admonished them for letting him score 83 points in a game: "Everyone wants to be mad at me, but be mad at their coach for not doubling me when I had 30 in a quarter," he said on "The Dan Patrick Show."

That said, any number of invisible factors might have contributed to bringing Keefe back to start the season. Maybe the Wizards trusted his player development philosophy or the way he related to players. Coaches are human beings and relationships matter. The Wizards might have felt they owed it to Keefe to give him a chance to coach a real roster. These wouldn't necessarily be good reasons to keep him, but they'd be explanations. Sometimes teams have faith in coaches for reasons we can't see. That's the essential concept here. Sometimes a team's faith in a coach isn't tied exclusively to results. Notice that nobody is questioning Will Hardy's job security in Utah after four tanking years and a 3-17 start. The Jazz believe in their coach. Whether or not that belief is justified is a separate matter, but they have organizational conviction.

Firing Keefe after 20 games represents a lack of such conviction. If a coach enters a season on such shaky ground that a 7-13 start with a barely Play-In-caliber roster can cost him his job, then there was no reason for him to open the season in the job to begin with. It's that simple. Either you believe in your coach enough to give him time to right the ship or you should have just fired him in April. Basing coaching decisions on small, early season samples is rarely a good idea.

There are exceptions that prove the rule, of course. The San Antonio Spurs believed they needed a win over the Houston Rockets following a 6-8 start to the 1999 season to save Gregg Popovich's job. They won that game, then eight more in a row, and the rest is history. But think about the sort of teams that generally make coaching changes like this. The New Orleans Pelicans fired Willie Green 12 games into last season. The Sacramento Kings fired Mike Brown 31 games into the 2024-25 season. These aren't organizations to emulate.

Maybe Adam Caporn takes the interim job and runs with it. He wasn't exactly put in a position to succeed. He's taking over midseason, with no training camp and a severely flawed roster that wasn't designed with any of his own stylistic preferences in mind. In all likelihood, that makes this a wasted season and puts whichever permanent candidate they land on next spring behind the eight ball for the 2027-28 season. Kinks that could have been worked out here and now will have to be solved next year. The development of that culture and playing style that never quite came under Keefe is now on hold.

Occasionally, teams will hire permanent head coaches outside of the organization midseason. Quin Snyder in Atlanta and Chris Finch in Minnesota come to mind. Even if the search waits until the spring, it's never too early to start circling names. That's especially true for Washington since, for now, the Wizards have the NBA's only open job. There has been no significant reporting on candidates to watch as of yet, but for now, here are a few names that make sense.

Tom Thibodeau

Both the Keefe firing and the acquisitions of Trae Young and Anthony Davis suggest the Wizards are eager to get back to competitiveness. Thibodeau is one of the NBA's foremost turnaround artists. The Bulls jumped 21 wins after hiring him. The Knicks jumped 20, albeit in a season six games longer. It took him a year, but his second season in Minnesota saw a 16-game win jump.

Thibodeau's flaws -- limited offensive creativity, overreliance on starters, general rigidity -- become most apparent on the playoff stage. That's why he's no longer in New York. The Wizards aren't in the same universe as the 2024-25 Knicks. Losing in the Eastern Conference Finals would represent the best Wizards season since 1979. If you're looking for a coach to pluck low-hanging fruit and get players to play hard, Thibodeau will always be a viable choice.

Jason Kidd

Washington's long-term viability as a championship contender rests largely on the development of AJ Dybantsa. Kidd has a pretty strong track record with top forward prospects. He oversaw the early portion of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career in Milwaukee and then worked with Cooper Flagg in Dallas a year ago. Kidd is known for putting the ball in the hands of these players and forcing them to sink or swim as primarily ball-handlers. The Wizards, thanks in part to Trae Young's steep decline as a scorer, are slowly trending in that direction with Dybantsa.

The danger in hiring Kidd is his penchant for palace intrigue. He's pushed for personnel power with multiple teams. That makes him a somewhat dangerous figure for a front office to bring in if it's at all on shaky ground, especially given his legendary stature as a Hall of Fame player. Kidd should therefore be regarded as an unlikely pick here, but not one that's off the board entirely.

Frank Vogel

Kidd is the Dybantsa-centric choice. Vogel, through their partnership with the Lakers, is the Anthony Davis-centric choice. The wisdom of hiring a coach for the sake of a 33-year-old they've yet to extend would of course be questionable, but by trading for Davis at all and swatting away rumored trade interest, the Wizards have signaled at least a short-term investment in winning with him.

Vogel's track record for building defenses is well documented, and his two recent firings have generally aged poorly. He won 49 games in Phoenix ... and then successor Mike Budenholzer won 36. He somehow took the fall for the Russell Westbrook trade made by Rob Pelinka and pushed for by Davis and LeBron James . Vogel is currently the associate head coach for Golden State, perhaps the NBA's best rehabilitation center for former head coaches. Kenny Atkinson and Mike Brown both got their careers back on track after stints with the Warriors. Perhaps Vogel is up next.

Kevin Young

Kidd may be a Dybantsa-centric choice... but Dybantsa's actual college coach should be on the board here as well. Young was a top assistant for the Suns when they reached the 2021 Finals and was a serious candidate for the job Vogel ultimately got. Now he's leading BYU. Nobody has managed to lure him back to the NBA since he left, but perhaps the chance to coach Dybantsa again could tempt him.

Young had a hand in designing the dominant, pick-and-roll-centric offense Chris Paul and Devin Booker ran in Phoenix when the Suns were last genuine contenders. His presence could help get Trae Young back on track, a necessity given his four-year max contract.

A first-time candidate

This is probably the likeliest option, and the one that makes the most sense for a Wizards team that's still far away from the championship picture. If Washington is still thinking with the big picture in mind, finding a coach who can grow with the young talent here rather than forcing them into a preexisting system makes plenty of sense.

Longtime NBA point guard Sam Cassell, currently with the Celtics, is probably the most prominent name in the assistant ranks that's due for a top job. Longtime Heat assistant Chris Quinn seemingly interviews for multiple top jobs every cycle, and it's only a matter of time until he gets his chance. Top executives Michael Winger and Will Dawkins both have Oklahoma City backgrounds. Mark Daigneault doesn't have a coaching tree yet, but if there's a Thunder candidate who's ready -- Dave Bliss was a name that popped up in Chicago's search last spring -- the Wizards would theoretically have an informational advantage over the field.

There is no shortage of viable first-time options out there, and interim coach Adam Caporn notably made The Athletic's list of the top first-time candidates last spring. The Wizards should take their time and consider as many of them as possible. There shouldn't be a rush here. This season may be headed down the drain, but the future is still reasonably bright in Washington.