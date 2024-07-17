Milwaukee Bucks star forward Khris Middleton has undergone arthroscopic surgeries on both of his ankles this offseason, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He is expected to be ready to return in time for opening night. The surgeries were related to multiple injuries Middleton dealt with over the court of last season.

The surgery Middleton had on his left ankle related to a sprain suffered on Feb. 6, when he landed on Kevin Durant's foot after taking a jumper. Durant was called for a flagrant foul for occupying Middleton's landing space, and the injury lingered throughout the season. The injury to his right ankle was a minor arthroscopic procedure meant to clean up a lingering issue in his right ankle, and according to Charania, that surgery took place in mid-June. Middleton sprained that right ankle in Game 2 of Milwaukee's first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. He has already reportedly started light court work.

Injuries have been an issue for Middleton over the past few years. An MCL sprain suffered in the first round against the Chicago Bulls in the 2022 playoffs may have cost the Bucks a shot at repeating as champions. They were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in seven games in the second round. He then played only 33 games during the 2022-23 season as he dealt with further knee issues, and last season, he played in just 55 games.

The aging Bucks badly need Middleton at full strength. While they've done well this offseason to sign Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince and Delon Wright to minimum-salary deals, they are still heavily reliant on the highly-paid quartet of Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez to carry their offense. The Lillard-Antetokounmpo pick-and-roll didn't develop as smoothly as hoped last season, so Middleton's secondary creation was and remains essential. Given the perimeter defense the Bucks lost by sending out Jrue Holiday in the Lillard trade, they are going to have to win with an elite offense moving forward.

That's doable, but only if Middleton can play like the All-Star he's been in the past. Lopez is 36 and likely nearing the end of a great career. Lillard just turned 34 himself and may be at the end of his prime. Age and durability will be question marks all season for Milwaukee. That has already manifested for Middleton this offseason.

