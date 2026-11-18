The Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners have struck the offseason's first blockbuster trade. The Mariners are set to acquire third baseman Maikel Garcia in a six-player trade, reports ESPN. The Royals will receive righties Logan Evans and Bryce Miller, and lefty Jose Ferrer, in the deal, according to the Seattle Times. Neither team has announced the trade.

Garcia, 26, battled hand and hamstring injuries in 2026, but still managed a 1.8 WAR season in 88 games thanks to league-average offense and spectacular third base defense. He is a year removed from a 5.6 WAR season and receiving MVP votes. Garcia is signed long-term as well. He's owed a very reasonable $52.5 million through 2030.

CBS Sports will have more on this trade shortly.