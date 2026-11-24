Not long after fortifying their rotation with the signing of Trevor Rogers, the Chicago Cubs have struck again by landing slugger Teruaki Soto out of Japan on a six-year, $120 million contract, ESPN reports.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Sato, who turns 28 in March, as the No. 4 free agent of the current 2026-27 class. Here's part of our write-up:

"He will play the entire 2027 season at age 28 and is coming off a .306/.383/.609 slash line with 39 home runs, which won him Japan's first Triple Crown since Munetaka Murakami in 2022. Sato has a similar skill set but is not quite Murakami 2.0. He doesn't have quite as much power (but has plenty of it) and won't walk nearly as often, but he does swing and miss a bunch and is unlikely to remain at the hot corner long-term. Sato is a very aggressive hitter who ran a 66% contact rate this past season. That is below the 77% MLB average. The consensus seems to be that he will land at first base or in a corner outfield spot if not next year, then soon. Murakami successfully overcame his contact issues to slug 35 homers in only 127 games around a hamstring injury. At minimum, that will have MLB teams reconsidering how they evaluate the Japan-to-MLB transition. Like Murakami, Sato carries risk, and like Murakami, his power makes that risk worth the dice roll."

Sato is expected to play a corner outfield spot for the Cubs even though he's a corner infielder by trade. He does, however, have significant time in the outfield, where the Cubs are in need of help after the incumbent corner outfielders, Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki, departed in free agency. In 2026, Suzuki and Happ combined for a WAR of 7.8, so the bar for Sato will be relatively high when it comes to replacing a chunk of that value.

In addition to the $120 million contract owed to Sato, the Cubs also must pay Sato's former team, the Hanshin Tigers, a posting fee. For contracts in excess of $50 million, the posting agreement between MLB and NPB mandates that the posting fee will be 20% of the first $25 million plus 17.5% of the next $25 million plus 15% of the total guaranteed value exceeding $50 million. In the Cubs' case, that comes to a bit more than $20 million they'll owe Hanshin.

The Cubs are coming off a 2026 season in which they won 89 games and earned a postseason berth as the second-place team in the National League Central. In the playoffs, though, they were swept out of the Wild Card Series by the San Diego Padres in two games.