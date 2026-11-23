The Mets are signing Tarik Skubal to a monster deal: nine years and $450 million. There's plenty to talk about with this deal, but a fun one for people like me -- especially here in the winter! -- would be glancing at his Hall of Fame case and how it's rounding into shape.

To be clear, Skubal is nowhere close to a Hall of Famer at this point, but that never stops people from throwing around titles like "future Hall of Famer." So, let's look ahead and guess a little bit and wonder if he is, in fact, a future Hall of Famer.

I'm inclined to say yeah, he's headed in that direction. There's a lot more compiling to be done, though.

Career to date

In parts of seven seasons, Skubal is 66-44 with a 3.02 ERA (138 ERA+), 1.02 WHIP and 1,975 strikeouts against 199 walks in 925 ⅓ innings. He's led the league in pitcher WAR twice, ERA twice, strikeouts once and WHIP once. The two-time All-Star is one of 23 pitchers in history to win multiple Cy Youngs. Only 11 pitchers have ever won three, so if he can grab another one, he'll be in Hall of Fame company.

Some of us will give bonus points for great postseason numbers, and Skubal certainly has those. In three playoff seasons, he's 3-2 with a 2.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings.

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Still, we're awfully light here on workload and counting stats. Keep in mind that this is obviously a major work in progress and players aren't even eligible for the Hall of Fame until they've logged 10 years of service time. Skubal still has three more to go before this is even a real conversation.

At present, the most statistically similar pitchers are Corbin Burnes, Shane Bieber and a bunch of very good but not Hall-worthy guys. If we set the parameters to the most statistically similar pitchers through age 29, we'll find Kyle Hendricks, Adam Wainwright, Max Fried, Bieber and Burnes as the top five.

Again, that doesn't sound like this pitcher is headed to the Hall of Fame.

Keep in mind, though, that Skubal was a bit of a late bloomer and also had major surgery interrupt his rise. In these last three seasons, he's gone 43-17 with a 2.42 ERA and 655 strikeouts against only 95 walks in 546 innings. He's racked up 17.7 WAR in just three years. Another three like that and he'd be in the ballpark of 40 WAR heading into his age-33 season. Catfish Hunter (40.9) and Jack Morris (43.5) would be within reach.

Looking ahead

It is incredibly difficult to predict how a pitcher will age, but with pitchers of Skubal's caliber, there's an excellent track record going into their late 30s. It's reasonable to believe Skubal will remain in his prime through age 35 or so.

Let's say he averages roughly 6.0 WAR per season through age 35 and then averages, say, 2.5 (this is conservative) through the end of his contract. That would give him an additional 43.5 WAR. Add that to his current 22.7 and that gets him to 66.2 WAR through the end of this contract.

No, WAR isn't the only stat that matters, but it's the easy catch-all number to eyeball the Hall of Fame standing.

In the range of 66.2, you'll find Hall of Famers Don Drysdale, John Smoltz, Carl Hubbell, Ed Walsh and Don Sutton, a nice smattering of many different eras of aces. A bit behind the number? Roy Halladay, Bob Feller, Juan Marichal, CC Sabathia and Early Wynn.

Diving beyond WAR, again, Skubal's biggest résumé issue right now is the lack of compiling. With a strikeout artist, you'd like to see him reach 3,000, and he's barely a third of the way there.

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Using Bill James' "favorite toy," let's take a look at the career projection. The toy has Skubal finishing with 2,036 strikeouts and gives him a 0% chance to reach 3,000. Of course, it also says that based on his age, he'll play for roughly 4.6 years. He just signed a nine-year deal. I'd be a bit more aggressive, but it isn't difficult to see him falling well short of 3,000 and maybe finishing around 2,500 or so.

Still, given his age and service time, it seems like the best route for Skubal to get to the Hall of Fame would be as a peak candidate rather than a compiler. Another Cy Young or two would certainly help his case.

If Skubal is in his prime for another five years, that would be seven or eight seasons as one of the best pitchers in baseball. That was enough for Sandy Koufax and Dizzy Dean. Félix Hernández is making good progress on getting in. Johan Santana, on the other hand, fell short.

It remains an uphill battle because, well, it's incredibly difficult to make the Hall of Fame. It should be. It's the Hall of Fame!

Without the context behind Skubal's recent surge, it doesn't look like he's headed to Cooperstown at all. He's good enough presently, though, to believe his next several years will put him on track.

Again, my hunch is he'll end up a Hall of Famer.