The New York Mets landed the offseason's best free agent and one of the game's top pitchers Sunday evening. The Mets and two-time Cy Young-winning lefty Tarik Skubal have agreed to a record-shattering nine-year contract worth $450 million. The contract obliterates the previous pitcher records for total guarantee (Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million) and average annual value (Max Scherzer's and Justin Verlander's $43.3 million). A 1-of-1 contract for a 1-of-1 pitcher.

New York's offseason work is not complete, however. It's not close to complete, really. The Mets went 74-88 and disappointed every which way this past season. There are still roster needs to address. Here's what's left for the Mets to do this offseason following the Skubal signing.

1. Add another starting pitcher

Yes, the Mets still need another starter even after signing Skubal. They have an excellent 1-2-3 punch. The depth behind that top three is not great, however. Here is New York's updated rotation depth chart:

Manaea and Senga both pitched so poorly this past season that they were demoted to the bullpen. They shouldn't be counted on as anything more than emergency options at this point in their careers. Thornton had some moments this summer and Tong is not too far removed from being a top prospect, but yeah, the Mets need another starter. Clearly.

After landing Skubal, I suspect the Mets will aim lower than the second tier of free agent starters (Michael King, Freddy Peralta, Trevor Rogers, etc.) to fill out their rotation. A Clay Holmes reunion would make some sense. Others in that class of veterans make sense too. Think Kevin Gausman, Shota Imanaga, Casey Mize, pitchers like that.

2. Bring in a first baseman

Year 1 post-Pete Alonso at first base went worse than anyone could have expected. Jorge Polanco barely played and was terrible when he did play. Jared Young was fine and owner Steve Cohen isn't running near-record payrolls for fine. Alonso led all first basemen with 5.0 WAR for the Orioles. The Mets finished dead last at the position with -0.8 WAR. Yeesh.

Here are the best available free agent first basemen by FanGraphs projected 2027 WAR:

It ain't great. I think the projections on France, who had an excellent season in 2026, are a bit low, but the fact of the matter is he's only had one year in line with the kind of contract he's likely to sign. Perhaps there's a Luis García Jr. trade to be made with the crosstown rival New York Yankees? García's a clunky fit for the Yankees and might be most useful as a trade chip.

The good news is it won't be hard for the Mets to improve at first base. Getting even an average first baseman would represent an enormous upgrade. Now the Mets just have to go out and find that average (or, preferably, better than average) first baseman and improve their lineup. This might be the single biggest item remaining on their offseason to-do list.

3. Keep adding to the bullpen

The Mets traded away several relievers at the deadline this summer (A.J. Minter, Brooks Raley, Luke Weaver, etc.), which allowed them to audition a few young pitchers down the stretch. Left-hander Nate Lavender in particular stood out and cemented his place in the 2027 bullpen. The bullpen pecking order currently looks something like this:

Williams was at best inconsistent during his first season with the Mets. Another late-inning reliever to share the high-leverage load (someone to replace Weaver, basically) seems essential. You don't want to pay Skubal all that money only to have the bullpen blow his starts, you know? President of baseball operations David Stearns is adept at building bullpens on the cheap. Spending money is OK too.

Assuming the Mets don't go to the top of the market for Adrian Morejon, the best available free agent relievers are battle-tested veterans like Bryan Abreu, JoJo Romero, and Alex Vesia. Abreu is an excellent buy-low candidate after his rocky first half. There is no such thing as too many good relievers. The Mets should continue adding to their bullpen this winter.

4. More extensions

The case can be made that Skubal's contract is only the second smartest contract the Mets gave out this weekend. They agreed to an eight-year, $95 million contract with a ninth-year club option with center fielder A.J. Ewing on Saturday. The deal buys out his six years of team control and two free agent years with an option for a third. That's a nifty piece of business.

I would expect the Mets to pursue extensions with McLean and outfielder Carson Benge next, if they haven't already. McLean and Benge both had terrific first full seasons in the big leagues and look like keepers, like players who can be centerpieces for a World Series contender rather than just tag along for the ride. Locking up McLean and/or Benge would be fantastic work.