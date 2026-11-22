Ace left-hander Tarik Skubal, winner of the last two American League Cy Young awards and far and away the top free agent of the 2026-27 class, has agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a nine-year contract worth $450 million, reports the New York Post. The deal has a $45 million signing bonus with no options or opt-outs, per SNY, as well as a full no-trade clause, so the Mets have locked Skubal up for the full nine years. Further, there are only $30 million in deferrals, according to the New York Post.

Once finalized, the deal will make Skubal the highest-paid pitcher in Major League Baseball history, in terms of both total contract value and average annual salary.

Tarik Skubal LAD • SP • #29 ERA 2.72 WHIP .96 IP 158.2 BB 27 K 186 View Profile

Skubal, who turned 30 years of age on Nov. 20, is the No. 1 ranked talent on our list of the top 50 free agents for this offseason. Here's part of Mike Axisa's write-up:

"Excluding Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who was a special case as a Japanese star with no MLB track record, Skubal is the best starting pitcher to hit free agency since Gerrit Cole in 2019. He showed few long-lasting effects from the NanoScope elbow surgery in May and remains a capital-A Ace with terrific surface stats and under-the-hood performance indicators. Skubal brings four swing-and-miss pitches to the table (four-seamer, changeup, slider, curveball), a near MLB-best ability to limit exit velocity, and elite strike-throwing ability (MLB's third-lowest walk rate since 2023). Build an ace starter in a lab and he would look a lot like Skubal. He'll play the entire 2027 season at age 30, and given the things teams can do with pitchers these days, Skubal figures to remain a frontline starter for most of a long-term contract. He's the only true balance-of-power player available in free agency this offseason. Skubal can swing a division race and a postseason series all by himself."

Over the last three seasons, Skubal has pitched to a 2.42 ERA and an FIP of 2.48 in 546 innings spread over 88 starts. That amounts to a total WAR of 17.7 since the start of the 2024 campaign. Skubal remains foremost in the discussion for best pitcher in baseball, and this signing reflects that reality.

Since Skubal was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers leading up to the 2026 deadline, he was ineligible to receive the qualifying offer from the Dodgers. As such, the Mets will not be penalized a draft pick for signing Skubal.

The nine years here aren't record-setting, as the longest pitcher contract remains the 12-year deal that Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers. Yamamoto's $325 million was previously the largest contract for a pitcher -- obviously excepting Shohei Ohtani, as he's a two-way player -- so Skubal's $450 million shatters that record.

Coming off a disappointing 88-loss campaign in 2026, the Mets, big-spending owner Steve Cohen, and lead decision-maker David Stearns needed to make an offseason splash to improve their chances of a 2027 rebound and inspire a perhaps disaffected fan base. Skubal more than qualifies. He'll front a Mets rotation that also includes 25-year-old right-hander Nolan McLean, who himself has frontline long-term potential. In Queens, Skubal joins a roster that also includes the All-Star likes of Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, and Bo Bichette.

Further, the Mets just locked up young outfielder A.J. Ewing to an eight-year, $95 million extension and we all know plenty about Soto's monster contract. The Mets now have Soto through 2039, Skubal through 2035, Ewing through 2034 and Lindor through 2031.

The rotation for the Mets right now looks something like:

Given the large outlay for Skubal here, the Mets should be all-in on improving the ballclub for the 2027 season, which means we shouldn't expect them to stop with just signing Skubal. That last spot in the rotation, as such, should be ticketed to someone else outside the organization at present, whether a free agent or a trade acquisition.

The landing of the top free agent available no doubt ramps up the pressure on Stearns and the Mets to deliver a playoff berth and a deep October run in 2027, but Skubal's presence also makes it much likely that such a feat comes to pass.