Friday marked the non-tender deadline in Major League Baseball. That important date on the offseason calendar is when clubs must make, or "tender," contract offers for the upcoming season to all their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players on the 40-player roster. That's every player who isn't a free agent or isn't presently signed to a multi-year contract. Players who are tendered a contract by that deadline remain with their current organizations. Players who aren't offered a contract become free agents.

Most such decisions are easy and obvious. Others, however, present difficult calls for the organization because of roster crunches, crowded depth charts, or, more commonly, reluctance to retain a player as his salary rises through the arbitration process. While a number of non-tendered players are likely on their way out of the league, a select few others qualify as at least interesting to other teams and, on occasion, a few will even be coveted to varying degrees.

10 most interesting MLB non-tender decisions, including a Red Sox staple and a former Rookie of the Year Mike Axisa

All that sets the stage for what follows, which is our list of the most compelling non-tendered players who are now on the market and available for hire. Let's get to it …

RHP Luis Gil, New York Yankees

Luis Gil NYY • RP • #81 ERA 4.61 WHIP 1.43 IP 27.1 BB 18 K 17 View Profile

The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, Gil has been injured and ineffective the last two seasons. He missed time with a shoulder issue this past season and also spent time in Triple-A. The Yankees moved him to the bullpen late in the season to see whether he could contribute that way, though Gil was unable to make a strong impression in that role. Now 28, Gil still has another three seasons of team control remaining. Whichever team signs him will be able to keep him through 2029, and that extra control, plus his Rookie of the Year pedigree, will no doubt land Gil with a new team before Opening Day.

IF Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman STL • 3B • #16 BA 0.184 R 26 HR 9 RBI 33 SB 0 View Profile

As a 23-year-old in 2023, the infielder and former first-rounder hit 27 home runs in 119 games and looked like a future cornerstone for the Cardinals. Gorman, however, has gotten steadily worse since then thanks largely to his persistent strikeout issues. Last season, he wound up back at Triple-A for an extended stretch and didn't fare any better upon being recalled. Long-term, the Cardinals will likely look to hand the third base position to rising power prospect Jesús Báez, who was recently added to the 40-player roster. Gorman can be a plus at third and probably still get by at second, and no doubt some team will take a chance on his power.

OF Trevor Larnach, Minnesota Twins

Trevor Larnach MIN • LF • #9 BA 0.269 R 57 HR 13 RBI 48 SB 2 View Profile

On the downside, Larnach is a defensive minus at the corner outfield spots and probably needs to be a DH, and he's also a platoon bat. On the upside, he's been a steady producer from the left side of the plate. This past season, he put up a .352 OBP and an OPS+ of 120 for Minnesota. For his career, he has an OPS+ of 106 across parts of six MLB seasons. He out-hit his underlying indicators by a bit in 2026, but Larnach is still going to be an appealing part-time bat for some teams.

RHP Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober MIN • SP • #17 ERA 4.47 WHIP 1.3 IP 131 BB 37 K 96 View Profile

The Twins cut bait on a right-hander who's made 139 career starts for them since his 2021 big-league debut. Ober boasts a career OPS+ of 102, but that figure has slid over the last two seasons. What's also slid is Ober's fastball velocity, which may be why he's on this list. In his rookie season, he averaged a fringy 92.4 mph with his four-seamer, but last season that figure was down all the way to 88 mph. That put him in the very bottom percentile among MLB hurlers. The 31-year-old Ober still should draw some interest as a depth piece.

1B/OF Luke Raley, Seattle Mariners

Luke Raley SEA • RF • #20 BA 0.225 R 28 HR 15 RBI 39 SB 1 View Profile

A platoon extraordinaire, Raley has always hit for power against righties, including 15 home runs in only 290 plate appearances against them in 2026. He's sneaky fast and a very good athlete for his size (6-foot-3 and 235 lbs.), good enough to handle the corner outfield spots competently. Raley also has first base experience and can patrol center field in a pinch. The Mariners cut him loose even though he will remain under team control through 2028. Raley's power against righties and an extra year of control could make him a solid bench option moving forward.

All non-tenders

Arizona Diamondbacks

LHP Andrew Saalfrank

LHP Blake Walston

(Sacramento) Athletics

none

Atlanta Braves

RHP Michael Grove

RHP James Karinchak

Baltimore Orioles

none

Boston Red Sox

C Connor Wong

Chicago Cubs

UTIL Gabriel Arias

RHP Ethan Roberts

Chicago White Sox

none

Cincinnati Reds

IF Leo Balcazar

Cleveland Guardians

C/1B David Fry

Colorado Rockies

RHP Jimmy Herget

Detroit Tigers

LHP Jake Miller

SS Trey Sweeney

UTIL Matt Vierling

Houston Astros

OF Taylor Trammell

Kansas City Royals

LHP Anthony Gose

OF Kyle Isbel

RHP Nick Mears

Los Angeles Angels

none

Los Angeles Dodgers

RHP Jake Cousins

Miami Marlins

none

Milwaukee Brewers

none

Minnesota Twins

OF Trevor Larnach

RHP Bailey Ober

OF Matt Wallner

New York Mets

UTIL Christopher Morel

RHP Dylan Ross

C Hayden Senger

New York Yankees

RHP Fernando Cruz

RHP Luis Gil

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Moisés Chace

OF Bryan De La Cruz

RHP Andrew Hoffmann

IF Brett Harris

Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Noah Murdock

St. Louis Cardinals

IF Nolan Gorman

RHP Max Rajcic

San Diego Padres

RHP Garrett Hawkins

LHP JP Sears

San Francisco Giants

OF Victor Bericoto

RHP Rowan Wick

Seattle Mariners

1B/OF Luke Raley

Tampa Bay Rays

RHP Cole Sulser

Texas Rangers

RHP José Buttó

Toronto Blue Jays

UTIL Davis Schneider

Washington Nationals

RHP Josiah Gray

LHP Carson Palmquist

LHP Jared Simpson