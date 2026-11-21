Friday marked the non-tender deadline in Major League Baseball. That important date on the offseason calendar is when clubs must make, or "tender," contract offers for the upcoming season to all their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players on the 40-player roster. That's every player who isn't a free agent or isn't presently signed to a multi-year contract. Players who are tendered a contract by that deadline remain with their current organizations. Players who aren't offered a contract become free agents.
Most such decisions are easy and obvious. Others, however, present difficult calls for the organization because of roster crunches, crowded depth charts, or, more commonly, reluctance to retain a player as his salary rises through the arbitration process. While a number of non-tendered players are likely on their way out of the league, a select few others qualify as at least interesting to other teams and, on occasion, a few will even be coveted to varying degrees.
All that sets the stage for what follows, which is our list of the most compelling non-tendered players who are now on the market and available for hire. Let's get to it …
RHP Luis Gil, New York Yankees
The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, Gil has been injured and ineffective the last two seasons. He missed time with a shoulder issue this past season and also spent time in Triple-A. The Yankees moved him to the bullpen late in the season to see whether he could contribute that way, though Gil was unable to make a strong impression in that role. Now 28, Gil still has another three seasons of team control remaining. Whichever team signs him will be able to keep him through 2029, and that extra control, plus his Rookie of the Year pedigree, will no doubt land Gil with a new team before Opening Day.
IF Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals
As a 23-year-old in 2023, the infielder and former first-rounder hit 27 home runs in 119 games and looked like a future cornerstone for the Cardinals. Gorman, however, has gotten steadily worse since then thanks largely to his persistent strikeout issues. Last season, he wound up back at Triple-A for an extended stretch and didn't fare any better upon being recalled. Long-term, the Cardinals will likely look to hand the third base position to rising power prospect Jesús Báez, who was recently added to the 40-player roster. Gorman can be a plus at third and probably still get by at second, and no doubt some team will take a chance on his power.
OF Trevor Larnach, Minnesota Twins
On the downside, Larnach is a defensive minus at the corner outfield spots and probably needs to be a DH, and he's also a platoon bat. On the upside, he's been a steady producer from the left side of the plate. This past season, he put up a .352 OBP and an OPS+ of 120 for Minnesota. For his career, he has an OPS+ of 106 across parts of six MLB seasons. He out-hit his underlying indicators by a bit in 2026, but Larnach is still going to be an appealing part-time bat for some teams.
RHP Bailey Ober, Minnesota Twins
The Twins cut bait on a right-hander who's made 139 career starts for them since his 2021 big-league debut. Ober boasts a career OPS+ of 102, but that figure has slid over the last two seasons. What's also slid is Ober's fastball velocity, which may be why he's on this list. In his rookie season, he averaged a fringy 92.4 mph with his four-seamer, but last season that figure was down all the way to 88 mph. That put him in the very bottom percentile among MLB hurlers. The 31-year-old Ober still should draw some interest as a depth piece.
1B/OF Luke Raley, Seattle Mariners
A platoon extraordinaire, Raley has always hit for power against righties, including 15 home runs in only 290 plate appearances against them in 2026. He's sneaky fast and a very good athlete for his size (6-foot-3 and 235 lbs.), good enough to handle the corner outfield spots competently. Raley also has first base experience and can patrol center field in a pinch. The Mariners cut him loose even though he will remain under team control through 2028. Raley's power against righties and an extra year of control could make him a solid bench option moving forward.
All non-tenders
Arizona Diamondbacks
LHP Andrew Saalfrank
LHP Blake Walston
(Sacramento) Athletics
none
Atlanta Braves
RHP Michael Grove
RHP James Karinchak
Baltimore Orioles
none
Chicago Cubs
UTIL Gabriel Arias
RHP Ethan Roberts
Chicago White Sox
none
Cincinnati Reds
IF Leo Balcazar
Cleveland Guardians
C/1B David Fry
Colorado Rockies
RHP Jimmy Herget
Detroit Tigers
LHP Jake Miller
SS Trey Sweeney
UTIL Matt Vierling
Houston Astros
OF Taylor Trammell
Kansas City Royals
LHP Anthony Gose
OF Kyle Isbel
RHP Nick Mears
Los Angeles Angels
none
Los Angeles Dodgers
RHP Jake Cousins
Miami Marlins
none
Milwaukee Brewers
none
Minnesota Twins
OF Trevor Larnach
RHP Bailey Ober
OF Matt Wallner
New York Mets
UTIL Christopher Morel
RHP Dylan Ross
C Hayden Senger
New York Yankees
RHP Fernando Cruz
RHP Luis Gil
Philadelphia Phillies
RHP Moisés Chace
OF Bryan De La Cruz
RHP Andrew Hoffmann
IF Brett Harris
Pittsburgh Pirates
RHP Noah Murdock
St. Louis Cardinals
IF Nolan Gorman
RHP Max Rajcic
San Diego Padres
RHP Garrett Hawkins
LHP JP Sears
San Francisco Giants
OF Victor Bericoto
RHP Rowan Wick
Seattle Mariners
1B/OF Luke Raley
Tampa Bay Rays
RHP Cole Sulser
Toronto Blue Jays
UTIL Davis Schneider
Washington Nationals
RHP Josiah Gray
LHP Carson Palmquist
LHP Jared Simpson