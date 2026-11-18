Sonny Gray is heading back to Minnesota. The Twins on Wednesday announced they have signed the veteran right-hander, who spent the 2022-23 seasons with the club. It's a two-year contract worth $55 million with an opt out, reports the New York Post.

Gray, 37, finished fifth in the American League Cy Young voting this season after throwing 169 innings with a 2.72 ERA and strong underlying numbers for the Boston Red Sox. He was the AL Cy Young runner-up in 2023, his final season with the Twins. All told, Gray threw 303 ⅔ innings with a 2.90 ERA during his time in Minnesota.

CBS Sports ranked Gray as the No. 14 free agent available on the market this offseason. Here's our write-up:

Gray has reportedly mulled retirement over the last few offseasons, but he intends to pitch in 2027. He's as crafty as ever, using six pitches regularly and giving hitters every look. Hard, soft, sharp break, big movement, etc. Gray's stuff works in such a way that he seems to get a quick first or second pitch out every inning, allowing him to pitch deep into games. He completed six innings 22 times in his 29 starts this past season, which makes him a workhorse by 2026 standards. Gray will pitch the entire 2027 season at age 37 and he's lost enough velocity to shrink his margin of error meaningfully, which creates some over-the-cliff risk. Still, the 14-year veteran is not out of place as the No. 2 starter in a postseason rotation.

Gray now joins a Twins rotation that includes Taj Bradley, Joe Ryan and Pablo López, who missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. Other options include Dean Kremer, Bailey Ober and Mick Abel.