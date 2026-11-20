Two days after adding Dustin May to their rotation, the Chicago White Sox have subtracted Luis Castillo and Davis Martin. The White Sox are sending Castillo and Martin to the Colorado Rockies for lefty Sean Sullivan and minor-league catcher Douglas Veliz, reports ESPN and The Athletic. The Rockies will take on Castillo's entire contract.

Castillo, 33, joined the White Sox in a deadline trade with the Seattle Mariners. He struggled badly after the deal, allowing 30 runs in 31 innings, and he finished the season on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Castillo has one year remaining on his contract at $22.75 million, though a $25 million option for 2028 will vest if he throws 150 innings in 2027.

Luis Castillo CHW • SP • #58 ERA 5.85 WHIP 1.49 IP 130.2 BB 44 K 112 View Profile

The 29-year-old Martin threw 146 innings with a 3.95 ERA in 2026, but it was a 3.41 ERA in the first half and a 5.12 ERA in the second half. The White Sox kept him at arm's length in the postseason despite running bullpen games almost nightly. Martin allowed two runs in one inning in his only postseason appearance.

Neither Sullivan nor Veliz are significant prospects. For all intents and purposes, the White Sox are attaching Martin to Castillo as a sweetener to get the Rockies to take Castillo's salary. The Rockies are essentially buying Martin, who is under team control through 2030, by taking on the rest of Castillo's contract.

Here now are our trade grades for this two-for-two swap.

Chicago White Sox: C

Fair or not, I'm going to lump the two Castillo trades together. Chicago stepped out to acquire Castillo at the deadline and absorbed the $30 million or so remaining on his contract to do it. Seranthony Domínguez, who had about $15 million left on his deal, went the other way in the trade, so the White Sox took on about $15 million total, and also gave up a pretty good prospect in Boston Smith.

Four and a half months later, the White Sox had to give up a steady back-end starter in Martin to clear Castillo's money. They ended up saving about $7 million in 2027 in this series of moves, but it cost them Martin and Smith (and Domínguez), and they had to endure 31 awful innings from Castillo. Unless Sullivan or Veliz hit big, the White Sox took a series of Ls here.

Credit to president of baseball operations Chris Getz for acknowledging a mistake with Castillo and acting quickly to unload him. It was costly, though. Martin isn't a star, but cheap back-end starters are very valuable. We'll see what Getz & Co. do with the savings. Presumably they'll invest in more pitching. Having to give up Martin to dump Castillo so soon is a stinker, though. Ouch.

Colorado Rockies: B

Davis Martin CHW • SP • #65 ERA 3.95 WHIP 1.32 IP 146 BB 46 K 122 View Profile

The Rockies need all types of pitching (righty, lefty, starter, reliever, whatever) and it's not often they can convince quality (or even competent) free agents to come to Coors Field. They have to develop their own pitchers or trade for pitching, and in this instance, they took on Castillo's hefty salary to get Martin and his four years of control. Creative, if nothing else.

There is downside potential too. Martin has run below league-average strikeout rates and middling ground ball rates throughout his career. Pitchers who allow a lot of balls in play -- a lot of balls in play in the air -- are a poor match for Coors Field. It's good the Rockies spent and found a way to add controllable pitching. They just might not have picked the best pitcher.

After losing 104 games in 2026, there is no such thing as a bad dart throw for the Rockies. It's unlikely they would have been able to spend the $22.75 million on a free agent (at least not without overpaying), so taking on Castillo to get Martin is the next best thing. I like the thinking, even if I don't love Martin's profile in Coors Field.