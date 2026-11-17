The upstart Chicago White Sox have added one of the game's hardest-throwing pitchers to their rotation. Chicago and righty Dustin May have agreed to a three-year contract worth $52.5 million, reports FanSided. The team has not yet announced the signing.

May, 29, split this past season between the St. Louis Cardinals and World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers. He threw a career-high 145 ⅔ innings with a 4.70 ERA, though the underlying numbers (3.63 FIP and 4.50 expected ERA) were more respectable. May's 96.9 mph average fastball velocity was 15th highest among the 141 pitchers with at least 100 innings in 2026.

Dustin May MIL • SP • #21 ERA 4.70 WHIP 1.32 IP 145.2 BB 50 K 144 View Profile

Rotation help was a priority for a White Sox team that reached the postseason for the first time since 2021, but used openers and bullpen games regularly throughout the season. Only twice in seven postseason games did Chicago use a traditional starting pitcher. Here is the team's updated rotation depth chart:

Castillo struggled badly (30 runs in 31 innings) after coming over from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline, and finished the season on the injured list with a shoulder issue. His $22.75 million salary could land him in the rotation on Opening Day, though the White Sox have enough options to replace him should Castillo remain ineffective.

We ranked May as the offseason's 25th-best free agent, and the 11th-best starting pitcher. Here's a snippet of the write-up:

May turned only 29 in September and he's topped 130 innings in back-to-back years after throwing 101 innings total around injuries, including UCL surgery, from 2021-24. Even after the injuries, May still lives in the mid-to-upper-90s with his sinker, and pitch data models are fond of his sweeper and curveball. It is not the best sign, though, that the Brewers, who know pitching as well as any team, couldn't fully unlock May after making him their big deadline rotation addition. Still, the combination of age and high-octane stuff makes him a nice upside play ...

May made two starts and three relief appearances during Milwaukee's postseason run. If the White Sox opt to use bullpen games again next year, he is familiar and capable in that role. The signing pushes Chicago's projected 2027 payroll up to $120 million, per FanGraphs, well above the team's $102 million figure this past season.

The White Sox went 84-78 in 2026 and became the first team in baseball history to reach the postseason after back-to-back 100-loss seasons. They lost 100 games in each of the three previous seasons, going 61-101 in 2023, 41-121 in 2024, and 60-102 in 2025.