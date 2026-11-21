The New York Mets and center fielder A.J. Ewing have agreed to an eight-year contract extension, SNY reports. The deal will pay Ewing a guaranteed $95 million and includes an option for a ninth year, according to The Athletic. The extension will run through the 2034 season and, if the option is exercised, through 2035.

A.J. Ewing NYM • CF • #9 BA 0.252 R 55 HR 11 RBI 43 SB 25 View Profile

Ewing, 22, is coming off a 2026 rookie campaign in which he batted .252/.324/.376 (97 OPS+) with 11 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 120 games for the Mets. Additionally, Ewing graded out as a pronounced defensive asset in center field according to the eye test and fielding metrics. His overall WAR of 3.1 this past season helped him crack the top 10 in the National League Rookie of the Year vote.

The Mets originally selected Ewing in the fourth round of the 2023 draft out of an Ohio high school. Following a strong campaign at Double-A and Triple-A in 2025, Ewing entered the 2026 season as a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball. In terms of overall value, he's already begun living up to those expectations.

The extension expresses confidence on the club's side that Ewing will continue to be a valuable core contributor for years to come. Even if the bat doesn't develop as hoped, Ewing's foundation of excellent defense at an up-the-middle position provides him a high floor of worth over the long term. He's part of an emerging core of young Mets talent that also includes starting pitcher Nolan McLean and Ewing's fellow outfielder Carson Benge, who both finished ahead of Ewing in that Rookie of the Year balloting. As well, catcher Francisco Alvarez is still just 25 years old.

No matter what happens with the Mets' high ambitions on the free-agent market, Ewing will be an essential part of the Mets' efforts to move beyond the disappointments of 2026. This past season, the Mets finished 14 games below .500 and in last place in the NL East despite having the league's highest Opening Day payroll.