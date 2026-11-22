Coming off a disaster of a season and with a roster badly in need of an overhaul, the Giants make sense as a team to make a trade or two this offseason. Sure enough, they are "listening to trade offers" for All-Star starting pitcher Logan Webb, per The Athletic, but they'd need a "very strong return" in order to deal him.

Webb, 30, has two years and $47 million left on his current deal. He went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA and 1.3 WAR last season, but it was his worst year in quite a while. He averaged 4.5 WAR per season in the previous four years with a 3.22 ERA and led the National League in innings pitched from 2023 to 2025, racking up three straight top-six Cy Young finishes.

Which teams might make for a good fit for Webb? Many of them. We're talking about a workhorse under team control for two more years. Let's run through five of the best fits while, again, knowing that basically any contender should be interested in at least a conversation with the Giants.

Cubs

The Cubs need so much pitching this offseason. Their entire rotation heading into the playoffs last season is in free agency. This isn't hyperbole. Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Kevin Gausman, Clay Holmes and David Peterson are all off the roster. If the Cubs were to try and put together a rotation right now, it would be something like Justin Steele, Edward Cabrera, Javier Assad and several question marks. Ben Brown and Cade Horton will open the season on the injured list.

Do we really need to spell out what a reliable innings eater would mean for this bunch? Webb is an outstanding fit here.

White Sox

The upstart playoff team last season was a ton of fun, but also was running bullpen games in the ALDS. The White Sox just attached Davis Martin to Luis Castillo in a trade to the Rockies in order to offload Castillo's contract, too, so they're down a starter. The Dustin May signing means they have him along with Sean Burke and converted reliever Grant Taylor. The White Sox would reportedly like to sign another starter in the May ballpark, but what about trading for someone better like Webb?

A top four in the rotation of Webb, Burke, Taylor and May would be exponentially better than what the Sox had last season.

Braves

Returns of Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach at some point will help, but this is still a thin rotation for a team coming off a division title. Chris Sale remains, but he's followed up with Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder before the Spencers return. Youngster Didier Fuentes moving to the rotation is exciting, but there are an awful lot of questions behind Sale, who turns 38 in late March, by the way.

Padres

Given that the Padres reside in the NL West with the Giants, there might be a bit of an intradivision tax in terms of the asking price, but Padres boss A.J. Preller is never shy about offloading prospects. There could certainly be a fit. The Padres need rotation help, too, after losing Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Robbie Ray and others to free agency. We know they're in on Tarik Skubal, but that doesn't mean they'll be content with just landing one big fish.

Look at the current Padres rotation. It's basically Joe Musgrove and Randy Vásquez. With three straight playoff berths and zero trips to the World Series, now isn't the time to have Jhony Brito, Ryan Weiss and Ian Koenig make up 60% of the rotation.

Dealing for Webb and signing Skubal would make for a nice offseason for new ownership, no?

Mets

One of the most disappointing teams in baseball last season needs to have a prolific offseason. We've heard plenty about the Mets being involved in the Skubal sweepstakes and we've seen them win a monster bidding war before (see: Soto, Juan). Grabbing Webb would make it quite a well-rounded rotation with talented youngsters Nolan McLean, Christian Scott and Zac Thornton.