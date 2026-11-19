We're one week away from Thanksgiving and the offseason has started to pick up a little bit in Major League Baseball. We've seen an All-Star pitcher sign (Sonny Gray to the Twins) and a trade involving an All-Star (Maikel Garcia to the Mariners). The White Sox also signed a mid-rotation starter while the Red Sox grabbed a first baseman fresh off a World Series title. Is there enough time for a flurry of moves before the owners lock the players out when the CBA expires on Dec. 1?

In theory, there sure is. We can hold out hope, as there has been enough movement to keep belief alive.

Onto the rumors.

Mets to meet with Taira

The Mets are planning a Zoom meeting with Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, reports the New York Post. This won't have an impact on their pursuit of Tarik Skubal, just in case anyone is curious.

Taira, 27, has been one of the top pitchers in Japan's NPB for years. Last season, in 23 starts, he had a 1.36 ERA and 0.96 WHIP with 141 strikeouts in 146 innings. He's had a sub-2.00 ERA four of the last five seasons, with the exception being a 2.40 in 2023.

CBS Sports ranked Taira as the No. 19 free agent available this winter:

Listed at 5-foot-8, Taira gets outlier extension down the mound (close to seven feet despite his height), which creates a low release window. Hitters rarely see the ball come from where Taira releases it. He's not a gimmick pitcher either. Taira sits mid-90s with his four-seam fastball and backs it up with a cutter, sinker, sweeper, slider, changeup, and splitter. The sweeper and slider are distinct pitches, as are the changeup and splitter. The Seibu Lions used Taira as a reliever in 2024 and 2025, then started him in 2026, and he handled the assignment well. The breaking balls are just OK, and the fact of the matter is that pitchers this height don't often hold up under a starter's workload. I would assume the team that signs Taira will give him a chance to start. In the long run, though, he might be a reliever, perhaps even a multi-inning setup man. Seibu announced on Oct. 30 that Taira will be posted this offseason.

Because of the expected lockout, international free agents are working under an artificial Dec. 1 deadline to sign, rather than the normal posting window.

For now, the Mets' rotation starts with Nolan McLean and Christian Scott.

Cubs scouting Sato

The Cubs' main focus is on pitching, as well it should be after having one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball along with one of the best collections of position-player talent. Still, both corner outfielders (Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki) have hit free agency along with catcher Carson Kelly, so they can't just ignore the offense. On that front, the ballclub has "extensively scouted" Teruaki Sato, according to The Athletic.

Sato has played mostly third base, where the Cubs have Alex Bregman, but also has outfield experience and could simply serve as DH. In 143 games last season in NPB, Sato hit .306/.383/.609 with 40 doubles, 39 home runs and 106 RBI. His strikeout numbers are high, but sometimes that's the price to be paid for top-level power.

CBS Sports ranked Sato as the No. 4 free agent this winter:

He will play the entire 2027 season at age 28 and is coming off a .306/.383/.609 slash line with 39 home runs, which won him Japan's first Triple Crown since Munetaka Murakami in 2022. Sato has a similar skill set but is not quite Murakami 2.0. He doesn't have quite as much power (but has plenty of it) and won't walk nearly as often, but he does swing and miss a bunch and is unlikely to remain at the hot corner long-term. Sato is a very aggressive hitter who ran a 66% contact rate this past season. That is below the 77% MLB average. The consensus seems to be that he will land at first base or in a corner outfield spot if not next year, then soon. Murakami successfully overcame his contact issues to slug 35 homers in only 127 games around a hamstring injury. At minimum, that will have MLB teams reconsidering how they evaluate the Japan-to-MLB transition. Like Murakami, Sato carries risk, and like Murakami, his power makes that risk worth the dice roll.

Mariners not done

After being one of the most disappointing teams in 2026 and having an active general manager, of course the Mariners weren't going to just sit around after one move. Sure enough, Jerry Dipoto told reporters on Wednesday that they are still looking to add a right-handed bat (remember, Randy Arozarena is a free agent) along with a veteran infielder and a left-handed reliever even after acquiring Garcia. And perhaps most importantly, Dipoto insisted that they do have the payroll flexibility to add all of this.

Further, he also said the rotation is set and no other starting pitchers will be moved. So it'll be Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Emerson Hancock and Kade Anderson heading into next season.

White Sox looking for more rotation help

Fresh off signing right-handed starter Dustin May, the White Sox are looking to add another starting pitcher "of similar magnitude," reports the Chicago Sun-Times.

Though the White Sox were one of baseball's best stories last season and made the playoffs, the rotation was very thin. Right now, they have Sean Burke, May, Taylor, Davis Martin and Anthony Kay as their top five and are looking to add another of May's ilk. Things are already looking much better.

Nationals showing interest in rotation help

The Nationals finished third in the majors in runs scored last season, believe it or not. They trailed only the Cubs and Brewers, scoring more than the Dodgers. The problem was that the pitching staff was mostly a mess. As such, it's no surprise they are after starters and The Athletic names three targets: lefty Kris Bubic, righty Brady Singer and Japanese import Kona Takahashi.

Bubic, 29, has battled shoulder and elbow injuries the past two seasons, but the upside was flashed in the first part of 2025. He made the All-Star team and had a 2.55 ERA through 20 starts and 116 ⅓ innings.

The 30-year-old Singer was 6-15 with a 5.85 ERA for the Reds last season in a disaster of a contract year, but he was productive in the previous two seasons.

Takahashi, 29, was 9-7 with a 2.64 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 143 ⅓ innings in NPB last season.