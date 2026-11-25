The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with veteran left-handed reliever JoJo Romero on a free-agent contract, ESPN reports. It's a three-year deal worth $21 million, according to The Athletic.
Romero, who'll be going into his age-30 campaign in 2027, is coming off a solid 2026 campaign for the St. Louis Cardinals and, after the trade deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers.
Those numbers don't include Romero's work in the postseason during the Brewers' run to the World Series title. In 8 playoff innings for Milwaukee, Romero pitched to a 1.13 ERA with 11 strikeouts against only one walk.
Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Romero as the No. 31 free agent in the 2026-27 class. Here's part of that write-up:
"An appendectomy split Romero's season in two. He was great during the Brewers' postseason run and has been one of the game's better lefty relievers for four years now. His sinker/sweeper attack is plenty good enough that Romero does not have to be sheltered against righties."
For his career, Romero has a 3.51 ERA/119 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 3.86 across parts of seven MLB seasons. Over the last three seasons, Romero has a 2.91 ERA, which comes to an ERA+ of 140. He served as closer for the Cardinals for part of the 2025 season, which means he has late-inning experience. Across his 252 career relief appearances, Romero has limited left-handed batters to a slash line of .202/.281/.301.
Last season, the Padres returned to the playoffs in large measure because of their dominating bullpen. However, their most crucial setup man, lefty Adrian Morejon, is presently a free agent and thus may be bound elsewhere this offseason. Romero is no Morejon, but he does profile as a useful bullpen presence, especially if the gains he enjoyed while on the Brewers' watch prove to be sustainable.