The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms with veteran left-handed reliever JoJo Romero on a free-agent contract, ESPN reports. It's a three-year deal worth $21 million, according to The Athletic.

Romero, who'll be going into his age-30 campaign in 2027, is coming off a solid 2026 campaign for the St. Louis Cardinals and, after the trade deadline, the Milwaukee Brewers.

JoJo Romero MIL • RP • #33 ERA 3.36 K/9 8.6 WHIP 1.22 S 0 BS 2 View Profile

Those numbers don't include Romero's work in the postseason during the Brewers' run to the World Series title. In 8 playoff innings for Milwaukee, Romero pitched to a 1.13 ERA with 11 strikeouts against only one walk.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Romero as the No. 31 free agent in the 2026-27 class. Here's part of that write-up:

"An appendectomy split Romero's season in two. He was great during the Brewers' postseason run and has been one of the game's better lefty relievers for four years now. His sinker/sweeper attack is plenty good enough that Romero does not have to be sheltered against righties."

For his career, Romero has a 3.51 ERA/119 ERA+ with a K/BB ratio of 3.86 across parts of seven MLB seasons. Over the last three seasons, Romero has a 2.91 ERA, which comes to an ERA+ of 140. He served as closer for the Cardinals for part of the 2025 season, which means he has late-inning experience. Across his 252 career relief appearances, Romero has limited left-handed batters to a slash line of .202/.281/.301.

Last season, the Padres returned to the playoffs in large measure because of their dominating bullpen. However, their most crucial setup man, lefty Adrian Morejon, is presently a free agent and thus may be bound elsewhere this offseason. Romero is no Morejon, but he does profile as a useful bullpen presence, especially if the gains he enjoyed while on the Brewers' watch prove to be sustainable.