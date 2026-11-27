One of the most talented but also enigmatic free agents is heading to Toronto. The Blue Jays have agreed to a one-year contract with second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., reports ESPN. Fansided initially reported that the two sides were close. The deal is worth $20 million and includes a player option. In an interesting twist, the ESPN report notes that if Chisholm declines his player option, it converts to a $40 million team option.

The Blue Jays have not yet confirmed the news.

Chisholm is a year removed from a 31-homer, 31-steal, All-Star season with the New York Yankees, but his bat slipped badly in 2026, and he had his worst offensive season since his rookie year in 2021. He still managed 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases and has 30-30 upside, which the Blue Jays will surely hope to tap into next season.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. NYY • 2B • #13 BA 0.231 R 69 HR 19 RBI 55 SB 41 View Profile

We ranked Chisholm as the sixth-best free agent available this offseason, and the second-best position player. Here's the write-up:

In what was his worst season as a hitter since his rookie year in 2021, Chisholm was still a league-average bat in 2026, and his top-shelf defense and baserunning still landed him at 3.5 WAR. Chisholm is a style-over-substance player who is not for everyone, but his second base defense and near-MLB-best baserunning skills give him a very high floor. He's a reasonable bet for 20-ish home runs with the potential to go 30-30, and Chisholm has improved his plate discipline enough to run walk rates north of 10% the last two years. The downside is his propensity to swing and miss. Chisholm has posted below-average in-zone contact rates throughout his career and contact rates that low always come with risk. That risk is mitigated somewhat by the secondary skills (defense, etc.) and the fact that Chisholm will play the entire 2027 season at age 29. You probably don't want him as your best or second-best player, but he's also an overqualified No. 6-7 hitter who brings so much else to the table.

The Yankees declined to give Chisholm the $23.15 million qualifying offer, signaling a split was on the horizon. They will not gain a compensation draft pick for losing him, nor will the American League East rival Blue Jays surrender a draft pick for signing him.

With the Jays, Chisholm figures to slot into his preferred position of second base. Last season, Ernie Clement was Toronto's primary at the position, but he struggled at the plate with an OPS+ of just 78 for the season. Clement figures to return to a utility role for manager John Schneider. Chisholm also has experience at third base, but coming off a 33-homer campaign, Kazuma Okamoto figures to retain that role in Toronto for 2027.

The Blue Jays claimed the pennant in 2025 and pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to seven games in the World Series. Last season, however, they backslid to 83 losses and last place in the division. The offense was the key culprit for the Jays, and a rebound campaign for Chisholm would surely help matters. Not long ago, Toronto fortified the rotation with the free-agent addition of right-hander Kaima Taira out of Japan.