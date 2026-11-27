The uncertain 2026-27 Major League Baseball offseason is fully underway. The ongoing CBA negotiations and the near certainty of an owner-implemented lockout beginning Dec. 2-3 loom over all, and it may indeed mean more trades and free agent signings leading up to that date. That was certainly the case leading up to the last lockout of 2021-22, and this time around we've already seen some leading examples.

Just recently, for instance, the New York Mets landed the biggest fish in the pond by signing ace Tarik Skubal to a record contract. Not long after, the Chicago Cubs fortified their rotation with Trevor Rogers and their outfield with Teruaki Sato. Freddy Peralta (Baltimore Orioles) is also off the board, among others. More's likely to come before lockout day arrives.

Thanks to that prospect of a hastened pace, offseason rumors are flowing. Speaking of which, we'll be here each day to round up what's out there. You can find Friday's supply just below.

Padres joining Chisholm chase

Jazz Chisholm Jr. NYY • 2B • #13 BA 0.231 R 69 HR 19 RBI 55 SB 41 View Profile

It's already been reported that the Washington Nationals have been engaged with free-agent infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., and now the San Diego Padres have emerged as a potential suitor, the New York Post reports.

While Chisholm, who turns 29 in February, is coming off a down year at the plate, he still provided the New York Yankees last season with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases while manning second base. Second base is his preferred position, but he's also spent time at third base in the past and has expressed a willingness to bounce around the infield.

As for the Padres, their most obvious need is at second base, where Jake Cronenworth appears to be in a pattern of decline. Chisholm, meantime, isn't far removed from a 2025 campaign for the Yankees that saw him join the 30-30 club, put up an OPS+ of 122, and earn his second career All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger. Chisholm may be looking for a shorter-term deal so that he can re-enter the market after what he hopes will be a bounceback 2027.

Yankees looking for catching depth

The New York Yankees endured sub-par production from the catcher position last season, but the second-half surge by incumbent Austin Wells means he's probably still in line to be the regular in 2027. That said, the Yankees are looking for additional depth at the position, the New York Post reports.

In particular, the Yankees may be looking to add a right-handed-hitting catcher to play behind the left-handed-hitting Wells. Possibilities include Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano, who both played for the San Diego Padres last season, as well as veteran backstops Carson Kelly and Austin Hedges.