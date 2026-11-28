The Atlanta Braves have re-upped with their key trade-deadline addition from last season. The Braves and veteran right-hander Tyler Mahle have agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract, the club announced on Saturday.

Tyler Mahle ATL • SP • #54 ERA 3.99 WHIP 1.23 IP 149 BB 46 K 137 View Profile

The Braves acquired Mahle, 32, from the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 2, and in nine stretch-drive starts for Atlanta, he thrived while also reviving his career in his 10th MLB season. Prior to the trade, Mahle had a 5.13 ERA and 4.38 FIP with the Giants, and after the deal he had a 1.99 ERA and a 3.32 FIP on Atlanta's watch.

Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Mahle as the No. 20 free agent in the current 2026-27 class. Here's part of that write-up:

"Long a pitch data darling, Mahle had the best stretch of his career after joining the Braves at the trade deadline. They ramped up his splitter usage and tweaked his slider a tad, and also got him to live in the shadows of the strike zone more often. Mahle will not continue posting a 1.99 ERA. No one is that good. He has always passed the analytical test, though, and he's finally healthy after arm injuries limited him to 125 innings from 2023-25. Health will always be a question. That's just the way it is with pitchers who've gotten hurt repeatedly. Mahle just turned 32, though, and we finally saw proof of concept this year. This deep into the free agent rankings, every pitcher carries some kind of risk. I like Mahle's upside more than the rest."

For his career, Mahle has worked 884 innings over 168 starts and one relief appearance with an ERA+ of 108 and a WAR of 13.3. Back in Atlanta, he'll resume being the No. 2 in the rotation behind ace Chris Sale. The Braves are coming off a 2026 season in which they won 94 games and claimed the National League East title. In the playoffs, Atlanta downed the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.