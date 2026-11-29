The New York Yankees have their new second baseman. Two days after the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays signed Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees agreed to a three-year contract worth $45 million with free agent Luis Arraez, reports MLB.com. The team has not yet announced the signing.

Arraez, 30 in April, is coming off a career year split between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, one in which he hit .310/.345/.419 with six homers. Thanks to improved defense, Arraez posted 4.1 WAR, though he was significantly better with the Giants (.801 OPS) than with the Phillies (.678 OPS) after the trade deadline.

We ranked Arraez as the 11th-best free agent available this offseason. Here's the write-up:

Arraez continues to hum along, posting Dead Ball Era contact rates while making fans of every team wish they had him. Offensively, he's the same player he's always been. Arraez is the game's best bat-to-ball guy. He'll contend for a batting title, hit single-digit home runs, and rarely walk because he so easily puts the ball in play. How much do you buy into his improvement in the field? Arraez might have been the single worst defensive player in baseball prior to 2026, then he worked with infield guru Ron Washington with the Giants and became a legitimately above-average defender at second base. Above average according to both the eye test and the numbers, which isn't always the case with defense. If you think that defensive improvement is real, you see a 4-WAR player who will turn only 30 soon after Opening Day. If you don't, you see a one-tool player who barely scraped 1 WAR in 2024 and 2025.

Assuming Arraez plays second base, it could push Anthony Volpe into a third base platoon with Ryan McMahon, though McMahon is not guaranteed to open the season with New York. The Yankees could also return Volpe to shortstop and slide George Lombard Jr., who has a much stronger arm, to the hot corner. Either way, infield machinations are needed.

Because he was traded in-season, the Phillies could not make Arraez the $23.15 million qualifying offer. They will not receive draft pick compensation for losing him, nor will the Yankees surrender draft picks and international bonus pool money to sign him.

The Yankees went 93-68 in 2026 and lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.