Major League Baseball has proposed delaying the implementation of a salary cap/floor system until 2028 as part of its latest collective bargaining agreement proposal, the league announced Tuesday. MLB says the delay is intended to provide a "smoother transition" to a salary cap/floor system and give teams more time to prepare and get their payrolls in order.

"We recognize that clubs will need a full offseason to prepare to operate within the cap and floor system. Therefore, with this offseason already underway, we proposed today to begin the cap and floor system in 2028," MLB spokesman Glen Caplin said in a statement. "This proposal would allow a smoother transition into the cap and floor system without delaying key player benefits, including earlier free agency, a $1 million minimum salary, a 30% increase to the pre-arbitration bonus pool, and transactional reform that will reduce roster churn."

The league also newly proposed a $180.2 million salary floor and a $258.2 million salary cap. Those numbers are up from $171.2 million and $245.3 million, respectively, in the league's previous proposal in June. The $1 million minimum salary would only apply to players with at least two years of service time. The minimum salary would be $900,000 for all other players.

Four teams currently have more than $258.2 million on the books for 2027 (including arbitration projections) and 20 teams have less than $180.2 million on the books, according to FanGraphs' calculations. The current competitive balance tax and revenue sharing system would remain in place in 2027 before the transition to a salary cap/floor system in 2028.

The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, and the owners are expected to lock out the players at that time. The previous lockout ended on March 10, then there was a three-week spring training leading up to Opening Day. If there is a similarly lengthy lockout, it would be impossible for clubs to become salary cap-compliant in such a short period of time.

The MLB Players Association has repeatedly insisted it will not accept a salary cap/floor system, and has instead proposed a revised revenue sharing system that would funnel more money from big-market teams to small-market teams.

MLB says its push for a salary cap/floor system is intended to improve competitive balance. The small-market Milwaukee Brewers defeated the small-market Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series last week and swept big-market teams (Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees) en route to the Fall Classic.