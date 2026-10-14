The Golden State Warriors will begin the season without one of their expected key contributors as Kristaps Porzingis will remain sidelined indefinitely due to an unspecified health issue.

Porziņģis, who signed a two-year, $40 million deal in the offseason, missed the entirety of training camp and all of their preseason games to this point, but returned to the Warriors facility for the first time this fall on Tuesday. Porziņģis and the Warriors each released statements on Wednesday offering a vague update on his status going forward.

Porziņģis, 31, posted to social media that he's been working with doctors and is "getting better and better," but is still not ready to return to the court and must remain patient.

"Hello people, I'm working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I'm getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I'll be feeling great again soon," Porziņģis wrote. "It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can't exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it. Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support."

He followed that up by speaking directly to the "internet doctors" who have been trying to diagnose him and tried to quiet some of the rumors about his condition.

The Warriors said that Porziņģis met with general manager Mike Dunleavy and vice president of player health and performance Dr. Rick Celebrini upon his return to the team practice facility on Tuesday. The team did not provide a timeline for Porziņģis' potential return and said the "specific contents of that meeting will remain private."

"Porziņģis will remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team," the Warriors said. "An update on his status, including the potential resumption of practice, playing status or timeline, will be provided when available and appropriate."

The Warriors added Porziņģis in a deal with the Atlanta Hawks ahead of last year's trade deadline. He played in 15 games for Golden State, averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The No. 4 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porziņģis has dealt with health and injury issues throughout his career. While knee injuries were a common problem earlier in his career, various mysterious health issues have persisted in recent seasons. During his time with the Boston Celtics, Porziņģis was sidelined while experiencing fatigue and was later diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which can cause rapid changes in heart rate, exhaustion and dizziness.

Porziņģis was expected to take on a major role this season for the Warriors and being around the team seems like a step in the right direction. Still, until he's able to return, the Warriors' frontcourt rotation will be a bit thinner than initially planned. Al Horford and Charles Bassey are the other center options on the roster beyond Draymond Green, and the Warriors figure to play some small-ball lineups that could incorporate rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, who has impressed in the preseason, at the four spot.