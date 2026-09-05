The 2026-27 college football season is underway, and college football prediction markets are a popular way for fans to get involved in the action every week. Prediction markets such as Kalshi and Polymarket allow users to trade on everything from the winner of an individual game to the Heisman Trophy winner and national champion.

Every college football prediction market offers sign-up bonuses for new users, giving traders a head start on markets like Kalshi Heisman or Polymarket Heisman, which are two of the most popular prediction markets apps offering trading on college football's most prestigious award. This college football prediction markets guide will cover every major operator and the types of markets users can trade on.

Where to trade college football markets

College football prediction markets continue to gain popularity, and this prediction markets guide will showcase apps like Kalshi, Polymarket, FanDuel Predicts, DraftKings Predictions, Underdog Predict and Novig.

Kalshi

One of the most popular ways for college football fans to trade on prediction markets is by using Kalshi college football markets. Kalshi has a variety of college football prediction markets available for most games, including trading on the winner, total points, team points and more. Users can trade on a successful two-point conversion, the first team to score a touchdown and the highest-scoring quarter for some games.

There are long-term trading markets as well, such as the national championship winner and Heisman Trophy winner. The expansive options also include season wins, AP Poll predictions, College GameDay locations and conference stat leaders. This catalog makes Kalshi our pick for one of the best prediction market apps for college football.

Kalshi currently offers new users a $25 trading bonus after making at least $25 in trades. Trade on college football win totals, AP Poll predictions and more at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus.

You can check out our full Kalshi promo code review for complete terms and conditions.

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States* All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories users can create an account but specific products, event contracts and markets vary by state. Promo Eligibility^ Must reside in a US jurisdiction in which Kalshi Prediction Markets operate, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening to qualify.Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Only profits from trades placed using the Bonus Credit can be withdrawn. Last Verified September 4, 2026

*Market availability may change without notice in jurisdictions including, but not limited to, AZ, AR, CT, IL, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MT, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, RI, TN, UT, WA & WI.

Polymarket US

Polymarket US has an array of college football prediction markets for every game as well, including the winner, winning margin, total points and team points. The Polymarket app gives its users a chance to trade on the first-half and second-half winners, along with quarter winners and the first team to score a touchdown for most games. Some of its special game options include trading on a pick six or a kickoff/punt return touchdown.

For season-long markets, Polymarket US has a national championship market, Heisman Trophy winner, conference winners and regular-season win totals. Miami QB Darian Mensah surpassed CJ Carr for highest price after the Hurricanes first game of the season at Stanford.

There are also various stat leader markets, such as the regular-season passing yards leader in the SEC. The Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS currently offers new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. Trade college football games with Polymarket US and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit.

You can check out our Polymarket promo code review for full terms and conditions.

Polymarket US Welcome Bonus Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus Polymarket Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All US States (besides NV), Washington, D.C. and US territories States Ineligible for Promo NV Legal Age 18+ Key Terms $50 trading bonus is non-withdrawable. Trading credits must be used within the Polymarket US platform. Market availability varies by state. Last Verified September 4, 2026

DraftKings Predictions

DraftKings Predictions offers trading on college football markets like games and futures in many states. However, availability of trading on sports event contracts varies by state and jurisdiction and may not be available in states where DraftKings Sportsbook also operates.

DraftKings Predictions currently offers new customers up to $200 in Prediction Dollars after a first-time $5 trade. The first trade must be at least $5 to receive $50 in bonus trading credits instantly, with the remaining $150 in trading bonus credits to be awarded over 21 days. In terms of total bonus trading credits, this welcome offer is one of our picks for the prediction market promos.

Additional bonus credits will be awarded in $50 increments every seven days. Bonus credits require you to click-to-claim. Click-to-claims expire seven days after issuance. Bonus credits expire one year after being claimed.

These Prediction Dollars must be used to make trades before using your cash balance. Prediction Dollars can be applied to trading fees, and trades resulting in profit are transferred to your cash balance.

You can check out full offer terms and conditions in our DraftKings Predictions promo code review.

DraftKings Predictions Welcome Bonus New DraftKings Customers: Trade $5+, get up to $200 in Predictions Dollars Promo Code No code required; just click here Minimum Deposit $5 Available States* AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC and all US territories Promo Eligibility Must be physically located in a jurisdiction where DraftKings Predictions is available Legal Age 18+ Key Terms First trade must be at least $5 to receive $50 in bonus trading credits instantly, with the remaining $150 in trading bonus credits to be awarded via click-to-claims over 21 days. Click-to-claims expire seven days after issuance. Last Verified September 4, 2026

*unavailable in NH & ME

Underdog

College football prediction markets within the Underdog app are part of its Prediction Picks product; however, Underdog does not host its own markets. Event contracts are offered by one or more designated contract markets (DCMs), including UDX, Kalshi, and Crypto.com.

The Underdog promo code also cannot be applied to straight college football prediction picks. You can still use Underdog promo code CBS if you're a new user to land a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds and entry into the Keep Your Million promotion. Get started with Underdog here.

You can check out our full Underdog promo code review here.

Underdog Welcome Bonus Keep Your Million & 50% deposit match up to $1000 in bonus funds Underdog Promo Code CBS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility* 50% Deposit Match: New users physically located in a state where Underdog operates | Keep Your Million: New or existing users physically located in a state where Underdog operates. Underdog prediction picks states AL, AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, ME, MN, MO, MT, NE, NH, NY, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Underdog Fantasy states AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY, Legal Age 18 years or older and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Underdog operates. (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) Key Terms 50% Deposit Match: 1x the deposit plus the bonus amount for the 50% deposit match offer | Keep Your Million: 1x amount of bonus entry funds won Last Verified September 4, 2026

*Underdog not available in NV, AB, ON & US Territories. Underdog Predictions Picks are not available in AZ, CO, KY, MD, MA, MI, MS, NJ, OH, PA & TN.

50% Deposit Match Bonus Credit Details

A $10 minimum deposit is required, and bonus funds will equal half your deposit amount, up to $1000. Therefore, a $2000 deposit is required for the maximum $1000 bonus. The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

Bonus Funds must be used on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts. Underdog Fantasy/Player DFS picks now appear alongside Underdog Prediction Picks or Team Picks in the app.

Bonus funds can be used on Prediction Team Picks only if the selection is a Combo with one prediction pick and two fantasy picks, and any bonus funds applied to entries must have payout multipliers of at least 2x.

Bonus awards must be used before winnings can be withdrawn, and bonus funds expire 14 days after being issued.

Keep Your Million Promotion Details

This is an Underdog survival game. Every eligible customer will receive a $1,000,000 pot in bonus funds. Here are the steps for how it will work:

Pick a question, like "Will Miami win the game against Stanford by more than 24 points?"



Split your million: drag a slider to divide the pot between Higher and Lower. You can go 100% on one side, split it 50/50, or anything in between. All the money has to go somewhere.



Lock it in: once you submit your pick before the game starts, it's locked. You can't change it.



Keep your winnings: when the game settles, keep whatever you put on the winning side. That amount becomes your pot for the next question. If you lose, you still have whatever amount you left on the other side of your slider, unless you put it all on one side.



Make a pick for 20 questions. Receive whatever's left in Underdog bonus funds.



KYM Key Terms:

Keep Your Million is available as one of the welcome offers when you sign up, alongside other offers. If you choose a different welcome offer at sign-up, you won't have access to KYM.

If you choose KYM, a minimum $10 deposit is required to unlock the game. You have up to seven days after signing up to make your deposit and unlock the game. Once your deposit is made, the game activates, and you can start making picks.

You have 21 days to begin making selections or your KYM promotional balance expires. Once you start the game, you'll have 60 days to complete all your picks or your KYM promo balance expires.

Terms and conditions apply to any bonus funds awarded.

ProphetX

ProphetX specializes in sports prediction markets and event contract trading, including markets for every major college football game all season.

New users can sign up with ProphetX promo code CBSSPORTS and score a "Trade $50, Get $75 in Incentive Funds" welcome bonus. You must execute $50 in trades within 30 days of opening a new account to receive the $75 in trading credits paid out over three installments of $25 each every seven days. Trading credits will appear under the "Promotional Balance" in your account details.

Qualifying trades and trades placed with the Promotional Balance must be completed at prices of $0.80 or lower per event contract. Any funds in your Promotional Balance expire 45 days after issuance. Proceeds from successfully settled trades using these funds are fully withdrawable.

For the full terms and conditions on this offer, visit our ProphetX promo code review:

ProphetX Welcome Bonus Trade $50+, get $75 in Incentive Funds

ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $50 Promo Eligibility New users physically located in any jurisdiction where ProphetX operates Legal age 18+ in most states Key Terms Trading credits awarded in three installments of $25 every 7 days ; $50+ in trades must be at a price of $0.80 or below within 30 days of account approval. $25 trading credit expires 45 days after issuance. Last verified September 4, 2026

FanDuel Predicts

Like the other prediction markets on this page, FanDuel Predicts offers trading on college football markets like games and futures. However, availability of trading on sports event contracts varies by state and may not be available in states where FanDuel Sportsbook also operates.

FanDuel Predicts currently offers new users a $25 trading bonus with a first-time real-money trade. There is no minimum amount for your first trade required to unlock this bonus. The trading bonus may take up to 72 hours to appear in your account after satisfying the first trade requirement. That $25 trading bonus can be spread out on various markets available in your specific state or used on one $25 trade.

If a trade made using a FanDuel Predicts trading bonus wins, you will receive the profit as withdrawable cash, which is the winnings portion of such trade, and will not receive the initial bonus credit amount used to place the trade.

The $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt. There are no trade-through restrictions before being able to receive the profit from a successful trade and withdraw it as real cash. The trading bonus is used before deposited funds when trading on your FanDuel Predicts account.

You can check out our full FanDuel Predicts promo code review for all the details on this offer.

FanDuel Predicts Welcome Bonus $25 trading bonus with first real-money trade FanDuel Predicts Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states and Puerto Rico States Eligible For Promo AK, AL, CA, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, MN, ND, NE, NM, OK, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Trading bonus may take up to 72 hours to appear. $25 trading bonus can be spread out on various markets or used on one $25 trade. Winning trading credits only include the profit as withdrawable cash, and will not receive the initial bonus credit amount used to place the trade. $25 trading bonus expires 7 days after receipt. Last Verified September 4, 2026

Novig

Novig offers major markets for college football games, allowing users to trade on winning margin, total points, and team points. All of those lines are available for the first half as well, but there are not any options beyond that for most games. Novig has previously offered some long-term markets like national champion, but none of those markets were available at the start of the college football season.

Novig currently offers new users a $25 trading bonus after a $10 deposit. The $25 bonus trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits that can be applied after selecting a potential trade. Each $5 Trade Credit must be applied in full and cannot be used on Make Orders.

Trade Credits must be used on event contract prices between $0.01 and $0.60 per contract. Trade credits can only be applied to straight trades. Proceeds from successful trades may be withdrawn. Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued.

You can check out our full Novig promo code review here.

Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $25 bonus trading credits

Novig promo code None required

Minimum deposit $10 Available states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Promo eligibility Physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Legal age 21+ Key Terms $25 bonus trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits, must be used on event contract prices between $0.01 and $0.60 per contract, may only be applied to straight trades, expire 30 days after being issued. Last verified September 4, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

College football markets you can trade

While some users might stick to trading on all of the options available for college football games, there are also futures options available at college football prediction markets. Whether someone wants to trade on the Heisman Trophy or College Football Playoff, the options are abundant.

Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy is the most coveted individual trophy in college football, awarded annually to the top player in the sport since 1935. The most recent winner is Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was the first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

USC has won the most Heisman trophies with eight, followed by Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, who all have seven. There have been 39 quarterbacks awarded the trophy, including 21 of the last 26 winners. College football prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket offer Heisman Trophy markets.

Other awards markets for college football on some prediction markets include:

Bear Bryant Coach of the Year

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Ray Guy Award

Paul Hornung Award

Outland Trophy

Eddie Robinson Award

Biletnikoff Award

Walter Camp Award

Butkus Award

Bednarik Award

Davey O'Brien Award

Rimington Trophy

Maxwell Award

Lou Groza Award

John Mackey Award

Jim Thorpe Award

Doak Walker Award

Broyles Award

College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff, which culminates in the national championship, is a 12-team playoff held at the end of the season. The inaugural edition featured four teams in 2014, but it expanded to 12 teams in 2024. This gives users at college football prediction markets an opportunity to trade on various teams. They can also trade on teams to miss the CFP. Indiana is the defending national champion after beating Miami last season.

Markets you can't get at a sportsbook

College football prediction markets give users an opportunity to trade on markets that are not available at traditional sportsbooks. Coaching changes are commonplace in college football, and prediction markets often post markets for candidates at a school and whether a coach is still employed by a certain date.

Another unique market is the AP Poll market, which allows users to trade on the top-25 rankings in future weeks, along with College Football Playoff rankings. There are also often markets for conference realignment speculation and conference stat leaders.

Trading smarter this college football season

Comparing the numbers across platforms

Operator CFB Market Count Trading Fee Structure Kalshi High Transaction fees based on contract price, varies by order and ranges from $0.07 to $1.75 Polymarket High Dynamic fees scaling with the share price and symmetric around $0.50 FanDuel Predicts Moderate Flat 2% trading fee DraftKings Predictions Moderate Variable, tier-based fees based on price, ranging from 1% to 2% Underdog Predict Moderate Flat 2% trading fee Novig Low No fee on pre-game trades

Getting more from your college football trades

There are certain things to be aware of to maximize your college football trading experience:

Short-week fatigue

Home-field advantage

Brand-name inflation

Fourth-down aggression

Turnover luck

Prediction market fees.

What to watch before you trade

Price movement due to injuries

Liquidity on smaller markets

Market settlement rules

Weather shifts

Breaking news

Those interested in college football may also enjoy NFL prediction markets, where many of the same season-long, player production and game-by-game markets are also available.

Responsible Trading

Prediction markets should be used for entertainment purposes, in a fun, responsible manner. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

College football season snapshot

Season starts Aug. 27 (Week Zero) Regular season Aug. 27-Dec. 12 Heisman Trophy ceremony Dec. 12, 2026 College Football Playoff field 12 teams First-round CFP format No. 5-12 seeds play on campus; No. 1-4 seeds get byes CFP quarterfinals/semifinals Hosted by CFP bowl sites (Quarterfinals: Fiesta Bowl, Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Peach Bowl | Semifinals: Orange Bowl, Sugar Bowl) National championship Jan. 25, 2027 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

FAQ

What are college football prediction markets?

College football prediction markets allow users to buy and sell contracts tied to college football games along with future events, such as the national championship winner.

Are college football prediction markets legal in the US?

Yes, college football prediction markets are licensed and regulated by the CFTC, an agency of the U.S. federal government. However, some platforms do not offer sports contracts in certain states.

Can I trade Heisman Trophy prediction markets?

Yes, the Heisman Trophy market has been open for several months, and it will remain open with updated prices throughout the season.

Can I sell a college football prediction market contract before the game ends?

Yes, prediction markets allow users to sell their shares before the end of an event, giving them an opportunity to secure a profit or minimize losses.

What platform should beginners use for college football prediction markets?

Kalshi is the most popular prediction market in the United States, and its layout is simple and easy to navigate. Some users familiar with other products tied to DraftKings and FanDuel might find their prediction markets appealing.

Do these markets cover conference championships, or just the College Football Playoff?

College football prediction markets cover conference championships for every major conference at most platforms.