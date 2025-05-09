New England Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams is not present at the team's rookie minicamp as he is dealing with a medical condition, head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Friday.

Vrabel said that inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr has been handling Williams' responsibilities in his absence. He did not offer a timetable for Williams' return.

"I have been in constant communication with him daily," Vrabel said, via ESPN. "Terrell is eager to get back. We're excited to get him back. He's still been in contact with the players through Zoom, and with myself and the rest of the coaching staff."

A former defensive lineman in college, Williams has been involved in coaching since his playing days ended in the late 1990s. He had three summer internships in the NFL before getting the first of his eventual six jobs at the college level.

In 2012, Williams got his first full-time NFL coaching job as the Raiders defensive line coach. He later held the same position in Miami and in Tennessee, where he spent five seasons working alongside Vrabel. Williams had assistant head coach added to his title in 2023, his final season with the Titans before spending the 2024 season as the Lions defensive line coach/run game coordinator.

Like Williams, Kuhr also has previous coaching experience with Vrabel having worked on his staff in Nashville from 2020-23.

"Zak has great knowledge of what we've done in the past," Vrabel said. "With me and this system, and with Terrell."