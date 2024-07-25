Sometimes in sports, opposing players or teams live in other players' heads head rent free. Others do everything they can not to let their competitors cross their mind. When asked about the NFL's annual Top 100 players list, as voted by the players, Bengals star wideout Ja'Marr Chase refused to utter the player's name atop the list.

"I'm not saying him. I give credit when it's due, but I'm not saying his name," Chase said. "... I'm not saying his name, brother. I'm sorry."

The interviewer followed up, saying he didn't know who Chase was talking about.

"Yeah, you do," Chase said, matter of fact.

We all know he was referring to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The three-time Pro Bowler pivoted, saying he would name his own quarterback Joe Burrow as his top player, before doubling down on not saying Mahomes' name.

"I'm not saying that guy's name. He's good, he's amazing, he's good -- I'm not going to lie. I'm salty, though. I'm a little salty. Two years in a row. I'm putting Burrow first," Chase said.

Chase has faced -- and defeated -- Mahomes in the playoffs. The wide receiver had six receptions for 54 yards and one touchdown against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship in the 2021 season. They met again in the conference championship during the 2022 season, where Chase had six receptions for 75 yards, but this time it was K.C. which came out on top.

The Chiefs and Bengals will face off in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season.