Training camps are underway across the NFL, and unfortunately, so are summer injuries. While some prominent names entered camp already in recovery, indefinitely sidelined on reserves lists like physically unable to perform (PUP), others have been dinged up since taking the field for their first camp reps.

Here's a roundup of notable names to go down during training camp, with updates on their status:

The presumptive leader in the Steelers' quarterback competition, Wilson woke up with a "tight calf" ahead of the team's first camp practice, per coach Mike Tomlin, and was held out in favor of Justin Fields. The former Denver Broncos castoff is considered "day-to-day" moving forward, with Fields taking QB1 reps.

A 2023 third-round pick out of TCU, Miller left the Saints' first camp practice with a hamstring injury, one year after appearing in just eight games as a rookie reserve. Head coach Dennis Allen was blunt when addressing the injury, suggesting Miller needs to "figure out how to stay healthy."

A three-time Super Bowl champion who had a career-high 460 receiving yards as one of Patrick Mahomes' reserve targets in 2023, Watson left a recent Chiefs camp practice after suffering a foot injury. His absence could lead to additional reps for Skyy Moore, with rookie Xavier Worthy also banged up.

One of several starting additions to the Giants' offensive line this offseason, the former Las Vegas Raiders veteran suffered bruised ribs in his first camp practice, but later said on social media he's "good," and head coach Brian Daboll reaffirmed it, saying it's "nothing serious." New York is coming off a 2023 season severely impacted by injuries to Daniel Jones' front.

A candidate for starting reps in the Rams' remade secondary alongside Darious Williams and Tre'Davious White, the third-year veteran likely suffered a torn ACL during Los Angeles' opening practices, per ESPN.

A 2023 third-round pick in line for a potential starting role alongside veteran corners Byron Murphy and Shaq Griffin, Blackmon suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Minnesota's first practice, per NFL Media. The team recently added journeyman Duke Shelley, who started five games for the Vikings back in 2022.