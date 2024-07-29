The Indianapolis Colts defense took a major hit on Sunday, as pass rusher Samson Ebukam tore his Achilles during a training camp session, per NFL Media. He will miss the entire 2024 season.

The Colts ranked fifth in sacks last year with 51, and were the only team in the NFL to have four different players record at least eight sacks. Ebukman was one of them, as he had a career year with 9.5 sacks, 57 combined tackles, 17 QB hits and three forced fumbles.

The 29-year-old defensive end was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington. After four years with the Rams, he spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before joining the Colts on a three-year deal last offseason. In 113 NFL games played, Ebukam has recorded 33 sacks and 281 combined tackles.

Ebukam is certainly a loss for this defense, but the Colts do possess some depth at pass rusher. More pressure will now be on Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo and first-round pick Laiatu Latu.