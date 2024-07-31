Concern surrounded the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line this week when key free-agent acquisition Jonah Jackson went down with a bruised scapula during Wednesday's practice. The team got good news shortly after as it's looking like the 27-year-old guard might not miss much time, if any, this upcoming season due to the injury.

Jackson, however, will be sidelined for around six weeks and miss at least the rest of the preseason, according to the NFL Network. The offensive lineman left Wednesday's practice with a sling on his left arm.

The timeline puts Jackson's return right around the team's season opener against the Detroit Lions, Jackson's former team. If Jackson is healthy for the start of the season, he's expected to be the starting left guard.

Jackson also missed some time with the team earlier this offseason and was limited in OTAs as he was dealing with a knee injury, but didn't get placed on the team's PUP list for the start of training camp. Now he's sidelined again as he recovers from a scapula injury.

As a member of the Lions in 2023, Jackson missed the NFC Championship due to a minor meniscus tear suffered during the divisional round. He also missed time last year due to wrist and ankle issues.

The Rams secured Jackson in free agency, signing a three-year, $51 million contract in March.

Jackson started 12 games in 2023 and has 57 starts in his career. The Lions drafted him with a 2020 third-round pick.