The Detroit Lions had several players suffer injuries during Monday's training camp practice, both starting cornerbacks and their starting running back. First- and second-round picks Terrion Arnold (upper body) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (ankle) left the evening session. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs also exited early with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN.

The Lions are thin at cornerback at the moment. Kindle Vildor and Khalil Dorsey were with the first team, thanks to the injuries to Arnold and Rakestraw. Emmanuel Moseley is out with a torn pectoral muscle while Carlton Davis was not at Monday's practice.

Gibbs is part of a backfield shared with David Montgomery. A Pro Bowler in Year 1, Gibbs led all rookies with 10 rushing touchdowns, while producing the second-most rushing yards (945) and the third-most scrimmage yards (1,261). He finished first in rushing yards before contact (377), second in rushing yards after contact (568), second in missed tackles forced on rushes (40) and second in rushing first downs (42).