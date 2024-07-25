The Tennessee Titans constructed what may be one of the best wide receiver trios in the league this offseason by bringing in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to join DeAndre Hopkins. The 32-year-old Hopkins is the veteran of the group, especially since he worked with Titans quarterback Will Levis last season.

Hopkins is entering the final year of his contract, and a potential extension has been a hot topic in Nashville. On Thursday, he was asked about where he stood with the franchise.

"I take it day by day," Hopkins said. "I love Tennessee, I love what Miss Amy is doing. So you know, I think this is the happiest I've been in any organization, so just let that speak for itself."

What is it that Hopkins loves about the Titans organization?

"How Miss Amy runs things. It's a great place to be," Hopkins responded. "She's putting pieces together to try to win and it's exciting."

This is a notable quote, as Hopkins is regarded as one of the best wideouts in franchise history for one of the Titans' premier rivals in the Houston Texans. The former No. 26 overall pick out of Clemson spent seven seasons in Houston, and caught 632 passes for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2020.

Hopkins arrived in Tennessee after being released by Arizona last offseason. While he played with two different quarterbacks who struggled at times behind a poor offensive line, Hopkins put together his seventh career 1,000-yard campaign in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,057 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

With the arrival of head coach Brian Callahan and some other big-name pieces, there's optimism in Music City. It sounds like Hopkins may want to stick around for longer than just one more year.