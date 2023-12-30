Toledo and Wyoming both get a chance to conclude the season in style Saturday in the Arizona Bowl. This will mark the third all-time meeting between the programs and the first matchup since 2012. Both of the previous games were decided by one possession.

Toledo is making its third-consecutive bowl appearance under coach Jason Candle. The Rockets were one of the hottest teams in the country to end the season, rolling up an impressive 11-game winning streak before a 17-7 loss to Miami in the MAC Championship Game. Had the Rockets won that contest, they would've been a serious contender to represent the Group of Five in a New Year's Six bowl.

Wyoming started the season with a statement win at home over Texas Tech, but losses to Air Force, Boise State and UNLV knocked the the Cowboys out of contention for the Mountain West championship.

What should you expect Saturday? Let's break the game down and make a pick.

How to watch the Arizona Bowl live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 30 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arizona Stadium -- Tucson, Arizona

TV: CW | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo's Pro, Elite and Premier plans.

Toledo vs. Wyoming: Need to know

One final game for Craig Bohl: The 65-year-old Bohl will be succeeded by Wyoming defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel but not before leading his team one final time. Bohl is the winningest coach in Wyoming history and holds a 60-60 overall record. Prior to Wyoming, he built one of the greatest dynasties in FCS history, leading North Dakota State to three national titles.

Toledo's offense hurt by the transfer portal: Toledo quarterback and MAC Player of the Year Dequan Finn entered the transfer portal shortly after the MAC title game and is now committed to Baylor. In his career with the Rockets, Finn amassed 7,070 total yards and 63 touchdowns. Running back Peny Boone also entered the transfer portal after totaling over 1,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. He spent two years prior at Maryland and will have one season of eligibility left at his final stop. Losing your two best offensive players before the bowl game is certainly not ideal.

Big moment for Wyoming's Andrew Peasley: The Wyoming quarterback quietly put together an impressive season for the Cowboys, passing for 1,823 yards and 20 touchdowns to only five interceptions. The sixth-year senior started his college career at Utah State before transferring to Wyoming last season. He set a career-high in yards, completion percentage and touchdowns.

Arizona Bowl prediction, picks

Odds via SportsLine consensus

This will be Bohl's last game on the sidelines. Add in the fact that Toledo is down its two best offensive players and you can see why it's a perfect storm to pick the Cowboys. Peasley has been one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the Mountain West this season, and while Toledo's defense has been solid (allowing just over 20 points per game), Wyoming is in a perfect spot to send Bohl out on top. Pick: Wyoming -3.5



Dennis Dodd Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Barrett Sallee Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Jerry Palm WYO -3.5 Wyoming Wyoming Toledo Toledo Wyoming Toledo Toledo SU Wyoming Wyoming Toledo Toledo Wyoming Toledo Toledo

Which college football picks can you make with confidence during bowl season? Visit SportsLine to see which teams will win and cover the spread -- all from a proven computer model that has returned well over $2,000 in profit over the past seven-plus seasons -- and find out.