Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Kennesaw State 2-5, Sam Houston 0-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas

Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kennesaw State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Sam Houston Bearkats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. Kennesaw State will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

Last Saturday, Kennesaw State strolled past Lincoln with points to spare, taking the game 28-12.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Kennesaw State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Michael Benefield, who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Sam Houston, who are still winless after their eighth matchup. They fell just short of UTEP by a score of 37-34. Sam Houston didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Sam Houston got a solid performance out of John Gentry, who rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown, and also caught a touchdown. Keegan Shoemaker also helped with two touchdowns in total.

Kennesaw State's victory bumped their record up to 2-5. As for Sam Houston, their defeat was their fifth straight at home (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 0-8.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Owls have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 161.6 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Bearkats , though, as they've been averaging only 81.1 per game. How will Sam Houston fare against such a dominant running game?

Series History

Sam Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.