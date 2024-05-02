Tiger Woods will play the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst after receiving a special exemption from the USGA to join the field. Woods was not originally eligible for the event after his five-year exemption for winning the 2019 Masters ran out, but the USGA's decision is not without precedent as golfers -- both legends and otherwise -- have also received exemptions into the U.S. Open.

"The U.S. Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career," Woods said in a statement. "I'm honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year's U.S. Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."

Woods has said repeatedly that he wants to play once a month in 2024, a plan he repeated this week during an appearance on "Today." He made his record 24th consecutive cut at the Masters in April, and he is on schedule to tee it up in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla (where he won in 2000).

Tiger has lifetime exemptions to play the Masters and PGA Championship, and he is eligible to play The Open Championship until he turns 60 years old. The 2024 U.S. Open is the first time he did not qualify for a major since turning professional.

Woods is a three-time winner at the U.S. Open, bringing home the championship trophy in 2000, 2002 and 2008. However, Tiger has never won the event at Pinehurst, where he will tee it up alongside the best in the world this June.

"The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods," USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said. "From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee."

Nearly three dozen players have received special passes to play in U.S. Opens, including Jack Nicklaus (eight times), Arnold Palmer (five), Tom Watson (five), Hale Irwin (three), Seve Ballesteros (two) and Gary Player (two).

It should be expected that Tiger will continue receiving USGA exemptions over the next several years should he not qualify otherwise for future U.S. Opens.

Woods finished 60th at the Masters in April. He has not played a U.S. Open since the 2020 edition at Winged Foot.