Several newcomers have burst onto the golf scene and taken the sport by storm over recent years. The days of Tiger Woods dominating the golf landscape are long since passed, and now golfers like Jon Rahm and Cameron Young are rising to the top.

On Wednesday, Davis Love III joined CBS Sports at the 2023 PGA Show and broke down the future of the sport and its stars.

"I love watching Jon Rahm. We played together some in 2015 and 2016 when I was playing a lot of PGA Tour events, and I was really impressed with his game," he said. "Obviously, we knew about him coming out of college and we knew he was going to be great. I don't know if guys like Rahm or Cam Young can be underrated, but Cam is my guy right now.

"I'm blown away with how Cam Young hits a golf ball. He's unreal. I think he's got the most upside even though he's already had some good years."

Those are kind words from Love III, who has been around the sport for several decades and knows what it takes to be a great golfer.

Rahm has had an impressive start to his PGA Tour career as he won the U.S. Open in 2021. While Young hasn't won a major just yet, he finished second in The Open Championship in 2022 and also was tied for third in the PGA Championship last year.